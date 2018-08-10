House Tech Ads enhances Gamblerspick.com with Progressive Jackpots Meter

PRESS RELEASES

10th August 2018: House Tech Ads, the leading affiliate network powering pioneering brand Online Casino Reports, has enhanced its community-focused online gambling portal, GamblersPick.com , with the launch of a Progressive Jackpots Meter.

The innovative new feature is a comprehensive tool and guide for players to keep an eye on which jackpots are ‘hot’ and which are ‘not’.

Making smart use of real-time data and historical statistics such as the time and size of the jackpot when it was last won, the Progressive Jackpots Meter identifies the jackpots that are closest to paying out, giving players all the information they need as they go in search of the biggest wins.

The Progressive Jackpots Meter is the latest boost for GamblersPick, an all-new online gambling portal created with players in mind.

Oren Arzony, Director at House Tech Ads, said: “We are very excited that we have established the Jackpot Meter so effectively with GamblersPick – it is a seamless addition that continues to set the portal apart from the competition.

“When launching GamblersPick we made a commitment to make the website the first port of call for users looking to identify their ideal online casino, giving them an unprecedented platform to share their views and experiences, and we look forward to further boosting its functionality over the coming months.”

House Tech Ads also operates leading affiliate marketing brands Jackpots Finder and Online Casino Reports, partnering with many leading operators worldwide including 888 Holdings, EGamingOnline, L&L Europe, Buffalo Partners, Affiliate Club and more.

For more information on this release or to arrange an interview please contact Tom Lewis at Square in the Air on 020 3586 8257 or tom.lewis@squareintheair.com

About House Tech Ads:

House Tech Ads is the leading affiliate network, illuminating and energising igamers through cutting-edge technology and transparency. Its underpinning aim is to leverage its peerless assets and expertise in order to provide reliable and intelligible coverage to its legion of igamers who rely on its unique guides and analysis for a daily source of trusted news. Top-quality content is the cornerstone of the company which, allied to the hive mind of cohesive community, delivers global solutions with multi-lingual facilities.

Founded in 2015, House Tech Ads powers a wide variety of gambling communities and portals, including over 150 websites and mobile apps from trusted industry brands as recognisable as JackpotsFinder and OnlineCasinoReports.com . Mirroring the company’s own hive-mind mission statement, House Tech Ads’ core competencies are premised on the collective experience of its multi-talented team, combining over 15 years of sophisticated experience in the online gaming industry.

