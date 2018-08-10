Asia Live Tech shortlisted in the Global Gaming Awards 2018

PRESS RELEASES

It’s OFFICIAL. Asia Live Tech have been SHORTLISTED in the Global Gaming Awards 2018, Las Vegas.

Asia Live Tech have been shortlisted for the category of Product Innovation of the Year certainly becoming a monumental moment in Asia Live Tech History.

Overview On Asia Live Tech

Asia Live Tech is The First Bitcoin iGaming Software Provider in Asia. We provide cost-effective white label solutions, product integrations, online gaming products, iGaming offices for rent. Our iGaming platform & games all support multiple cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ripple etc.

Within the span of a few years, Asia Live Tech has become one of Asia’s most trusted brands in the iGaming industry hence earning the trust of well known firms. We constantly push to surpass our own achievements through evolving methodologies, development practices and qualitative systems.

Asia Live Tech Offerings

Asia Live Tech’s flagship product apart from our iGaming platform is our very own Live Dealer Online Casino Games. Our Live Dealer Games include Baccarat, Roulette, Sic Bo, Fan-Tan, Xoc Dia, Dragon Tiger and Belangkai.

All Asia Live Tech games are cryptocurrency ready which gives an edge to a potential operator. This means that by choosing the Asia Live Tech Cryptocurrency White Label iGaming platform thus it would put an operator in the driver’s seat, ready to take on the cryptocurrency iGaming world.

Asia Live Tech thanks you for your continuous support hence paving the path for this moment. Do get in touch for a statement or to simply learn more by emailing at manager@asialivetech.com

Comments