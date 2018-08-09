BETR ready for the European Football season

PRESS RELEASES

9 August 2018, Tallinn, Estonia- Following the successful launch of BETR’s platform for the World Cup, the BETR team has now delivered markets and odds for the start of the major football leagues including the English Premier League kicking off this weekend.

The Championship league was launched last week along with baseball and cricket. The BETR apps, available for Android and web with an IOS application pending, have been updated. Better functionality and a more user-friendly experience, especially for punters new to the crypto space are just some of the enhancements

Commenting, CEO and Founder, Adriaan Brink said, “We provided comprehensive markets for all World Cup games including in-game markets and the level of laying provided wide betting opportunities from the start. We naturally encountered some challenges, especially concerning gas fees on the Ethereum network, but we’re working on enhancements in the short term to mitigate the costs. In the longer term we’re looking for more robust Blockchain solutions while still retaining our core commitment to keeping the betting process on chain and decentralised.”

“We are on track, delivering what our White Paper promised, on time and with a nomination for ‘Best Cryptocurrency Gaming Platform’ in the CEEG Awards, things are looking promising for BETR,” said Brink.

BETR is also delighted to announce its listing on the Changelly exchange, which enables easy token purchases on betr.org and the betrwallet.com websites using credit cards, a major breakthrough. The BETR team are also actively working with 3rd parties to provide more user-friendly cashiers and payment options both inwards and outwards.

Using the BETR system, bets are placed, matched and resulted on the Blockchain using mobile friendly apps. The apps use APIs which are now complete and documented on the website, enabling 3rd party app development.

There will be further releases and updates coming soon with new sports including horseracing and NFL and further improvements to the payments user interfaces.

