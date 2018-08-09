Additional sponsors agreed for AffiliateFEST 2018

PRESS RELEASES

Following the announcement that keynote speaker Ben Jeffries will be headlining the fourth annual AffiliateFEST agenda, organisers Affiliate Insider have confirmed three new principal sponsors for the event, which is being held at the Hilton Hotel, Olympia on Wednesday September 19.

Among the sponsors already agreed, newcomers Novibet, Video Slots and affiliate site – YourFreeBet.com are joining this year’s line-up in support of affiliate education and entrepreneurial iGaming skills development

Valuable Insight

As part of the agenda, networking between affiliates, operators and service providers offers an opportunity to share insight and goals and YourFreeBet.com are delighted to be involved as the official networking sponsor.

Nick Gower founder of this new affiliate site which is a community based sports betting and casino portal recognises the value of networking at this particular event.

“We’re sponsoring the evening networking at this year’s Affiliate FEST because we want to establish great relationships with other iGaming businesses and get better connected in the iGaming community,” Nick Gower stated.

“As a new brand to market we have a vested interest in learning about digital disruption which is exactly what AffiliateFEST covers so this is a great fit for us and our business.”

The networking events provided at this year’s event allows delegates to get the perfect opportunity to meet and greet with influencers who are invested in the concept of building their affiliate business. This is such an important part of the day and one that has been recognised by the fact that an affiliate has stepped in to sponsor it.

“AffiliateFEST offers a unique opportunity for affiliate entrepreneurs to get a depth of insight about the iGaming and the broader digital industry we work in. We offer in depth insight as to the opportunities that are present for revenue growth. This is aided by our personalised networking offered in a comfortable relaxed environment which makes it easy to do real business, said Lee-Ann Johnstone CEO at Affiliate Insider.

“Affiliate Insider Bootcamps are an opportunity to work ON your business not just IN it.”

Plenty of Business Networking

Completing the current sponsorship package are Novibet and Video Slots who are also delighted to be adding their expertise and support for affiliate delegates attending this content rich event.

“AffiliateFEST is a great opportunity for us to meet affiliates that are serious about their business growth,” added Robert Wegert – UK Affiliate Manager of Novibet.

“The affiliate channel is a key part of our business and therefore we always invest in opportunities to establish personal relationships with affiliate business owners directly. AffiliateFEST offers an opportunity for our team to discuss the latest digital trends in betting and we are looking forward to networking and exhibiting here in September.”

“Lee-Ann from Affiliate Insider is inspirational. She’s developed a unique conference in the AffiliateFEST Bootcamp that we are extremely happy to invest in,” Martin Saacks, Head of Affiliates at videoslots.com concludes.

“I am convinced the conference will be empowering and powerful for all those that do attend. I am looking forward to one of the best networking opportunities available today as it will be highly educational, fun and worth the time and investment we have made to be there.”

Structured Content that promotes affiliate growth

This year’s AffiliateFEST is running alongside the Betting on Sports conference week so those in attendance can benefit from a broad spectrum of content specifically designed to help their businesses to grow.

The sessions within AffiliateFEST are designed by affiliate marketing experts in order to give delegates a stronger understanding of how to get ahead of the competition while attaining a deeper understanding of opportunities in the iGaming sector

Along with Ben Jeffries, other confirmed speakers include CEO of RefToken Jan Sammut, Founder of Miratrix Nick Duddy, Harris Hagan Partner John Hagan, Mishcon Partner Nick Nocton, Joakim Renman – Commercial Director at Scout Gaming Group, BGO CMO Allan Turner, Blockchip COO Diana Rotaru and former Google SEO expert Fili Wiese from Search Brothers.

Registration is still open for affiliates to attend and full details of this year’s agenda can be found at www.affiliatefest.co.uk

