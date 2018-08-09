21.com casino announces partnership with Betpoint Group

PRESS RELEASES

21.com is “casino on the go” and was created by a team of casino veterans who decided to partner up with Betpoint Group, the one-stop-shop gaming solution powered by Pragmatic Solutions.

21.com, the casino with the “perfect” domain, will have its initial focus on the Nordics and some selected English-speaking markets which is just in line with Betpoint Group’s offer. With a “back-to-basics” approach, 21.com will be packed with rewarding offers and functions for its players. The casino has taken design and functionality one step further with a totally unique focus on usability, something that will ensure that all players will get the best casino experience on 21.com.

The CEO of 21.com, Robin Ivarsson, says “With games, payments, reporting and regulation all provided through Betpoint Group, it seems like a perfect match. What also attracted us to work with Betpoint Group was the impressive time to market and ability to customize according to our needs. Together I believe we have a great base for creating something really exciting for 21.com’s customers.”

Betpoint Group’s significant investment in securing licenses in regulated markets suits 21.com very well as they are already eyeing these markets and both companies strongly believe that they have just embarked on an exciting long-term journey together.

