PGA Championship odds: Johnson betting favorite

The 100th PGA Championship is also the end of an era of sorts this week as it’s the last time for the foreseeable future that the PGA will be the last of golf’s four major championships on the Tour calendar. Starting next year, the tournament will be the second major as it moves to May, following the Masters (April) but ahead of the U.S. Open (July) and British Open (August).

It’s probably a smart move shifting the PGA Championship to May because it somewhat gets lost in the grand scheme of things in the United States where it currently is thanks to football starting up. The PGA Championship is the least-heralded of the major championships but generally has the best overall field.

This year’s PGA Championship is held at Bellerive Country Club outside St. Louis. It also hosted this event in 1992 when Nick Price won at 6-under 278 (the first of this three career major wins), but the course barely resembles that version as it underwent a major renovation in 2006 and then additional modifications five years ago. The signature holes on the course are 14-16, known as “the Ridge” as they all play into a prevailing southerly wind.

An American has won the PGA Championship each of the past two years – Jimmy Walker two years ago and Justin Thomas in 2017. That was the first major championship victory for both.

American Dustin Johnson, the world No. 1, is the +800 favorite to win this tournament for the first time. DJ has three wins on Tour this season, tied with Bubba Watson and Thomas for the most, and would become the clear front-runner for PGA Tour Player of the Year with a victory this weekend. Last year at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, Johnson finished tied for 13th. Still hard to believe that Johnson has just one career major title as good as he’s been otherwise.

Tiger Woods is +2800 to win his record-tying fifth career PGA Championship and first since 2007; only Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagen have won this event five times. Thomas is +1400 to repeat and win for the second straight week on the PGA Tour following Sunday’s victory in Akron; the last player to repeat at the PGA Championship was Woods in in 2007.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy is +1200 to win this tournament for the third time in seven years following victories in 2012 and 2014. Jordan Spieth is +2000 to win it for the first time and complete the career Grand Slam.

