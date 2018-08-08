Wazdan signs significant SoftGamings deal

PRESS RELEASES

Online casino platform provider and games aggregator SoftGamings has signed up innovative game-maker Wazdan to power up the slots available through SoftGamings casino platform.

SoftGamings platform is a modern system for both iGaming startups and experienced operators worldwide. SoftGamings is one of the world’s most original developers of gaming platforms and a key supplier of robust, turnkey gaming solutions. The company specialises in as a B2B casino platforms provider and gaming systems aggregator. With over 10 years industry experience SoftGamings provides an impressive range of solutions including White Label, Turnkey, Self-Service, Bitcoin platform solutions, Bonus System Standalone feature, Sportsbook solution, Slots Bundle, Live Bundle and Casino Games Integration.

SoftGamings products portfolio includes more than 40 gaming suppliers and a dazzling array of over 3000 games, with the addition now of Wazdan’s catalogue that incorporates the Unique Wazdan Features, that include the world’s first Volatility LevelsTM, Energy Saving Mode, Double Screen Mode and Unique Gamble Feature which deliver outstanding player engagement and casino revenue across Wazdan’s HTML5 slots for mobile, tablet and desktop. Wazdan joins a who’s who of game developers on SoftGamings platform including NetEnt, Microgaming, BetSoft, Endorphina, Habanero, Booming Games and WorldMatch, amongst others.

Wazdan’s portfolio of over 110 HTML5 slots including 2018 iGB Live! releases Fruits Go BananasTM and Spectrum will be available along with recent releases like Great Book of Magic Deluxe, 9 Lions, Double Tigers, Sizzling 777 Deluxe, Hot Party Deluxe, Corrida Romance Deluxe, Football Mania Deluxe, Corrida Romance Deluxe, Highway to Hell Deluxe. Upcoming games include the eagerly anticipated Los MuertosTM, a game which celebrates the unique Mexican holiday Day of the Dead, Mayan Ritual a slot that explores the mystery of the lost ancient culture of the Maya, and Slot Jam, a fruity game with juicy cash prizes.

Irina Sazonova, Director of Partnerships at SoftGamings, said: “Online casino is increasingly important, and our partnership with Wazdan ensures we keep highlighting that. Wazdan’s high-quality games, especially their mobile- friendly technology and award-winning content will significantly enhance our players’ casino gaming experience as well as satisfying operators with the world’s first Volatility LevelsTM, a feature we’ve been wanting to introduce on the B2B side since we saw it at ICE.”

Head of Sales at Wazdan Andrzej Hyla said: “We’re very excited to see our casino portfolio go live on SoftGamings platform, and we’re confident that our cutting-edge technology and content will add additional dimensions to the casino offering. We are also delighted to start working with such a respected and well-established platform as SoftGamings. Our mission of making Wazdan’s games available to the biggest operators in the industry is closer with deals like this one, 2018 is a great year for us to keep expanding our reach.”

This year Wazdan has signed with some of the biggest names in the industry including EveryMatrix, Videoslots, SlotMillions, Tipbet, Iforium, iSoftbet, Evenbets, Groove Gaming, Globalplay, Tipbet, Rabbit Entertainment and now SoftGamings, amongst others.

ABOUT WAZDAN: Wazdan is a popular game producer, developing innovative casino games that deliver original, fun and truly omni-channel player experience. Offering an extensive game library of over 100 HTML5 slots, table games and video pokers, Wazdan is gaining popularity on the iGaming market thanks to the great quality of their games, interesting themes and engaging gameplay. Wazdan’s game portfolio consists of such popular titles as Great Book of Magic Deluxe, Magic Target Deluxe, Valhalla and Wild Guns and soon will extended with new amazing slot games, including Los Muertos, Mayan Ritual and Captain Flynt among others. Wazdan releases new, exciting titles on a regular basis and equips them with Unique Wazdan Features: innovative Volatility Level, exciting Unique Gamble Feature and mobile-friendly Energy Saving and Double Screen Modes. Wazdan holds a number of European trademarks including for their world’s-first Volatility Level TM. Their extensive portfolio of clients includes some of the top gaming operations in the industry. The company is headquartered in Malta and holds licenses issued by the UKGC, the MGA and complies with Curacao regulations. Furthermore, their games use the RNG certified by the NMi, which ensures reliable, fair and secure gameplay. Wazdan’s Sales Team is showcasing their products at SiGMA in Malta from 28 to 30 November.

ABOUT SOFTGAMINGS: SoftGamings is a B2B casino platforms provider and gaming systems aggregator. With over 10 years of experience in the industry, SoftGamings provides solutions demanded in the market and develops its own creative solutions – White Label, Turnkey, Self-Service, Bitcoin platform solutions, Bonus System Standalone feature, Sportsbook solution, Slots Bundle, Live Bundle and Casino Games Integration. SoftGamings’ strong IT team can also provide gamification possibilities, which is one of the major industry trends. Products portfolio includes 40+ gaming suppliers with 3000+ games. The company offers live dealer solutions from Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, Ezugi, Authentic Gaming, Lucky Streak etc, slots from NetEnt, Microgaming, BetSoft, Endorphina, Habanero, Booming Games, WorldMatch etc, Betconstruct sportsbook solution, hosting, licensing and banking services. Over 80 clients use SoftGamings products and services since 2007.

