BetVictor announces new competition for 2018/19 Premier League season

BetVictor launches “Best Bet Wins” competition giving customers the chance to win £5,000 each week

Gibraltar, 8th August 2018 – BetVictor, one of Europe’s leading online gaming operators, has today announced the launch of its new competition, “Best Bet Wins”, for the forthcoming domestic football season.

“Best Bet Wins” starts in time for the first round of Premier League games and it replaces “Golden Goal”, which the operator has been running for the last two seasons.

“Best Bet Wins” works in the same way as the successful World Cup campaign, “The Million Pound Bet”, with the customer who has a winning single bet with the biggest odds scooping the £5,000 prize fund. A real-time leaderboard will allow customers to track their own progress in the competition and see what bets are currently leading.

In addition, £5,000 in Casino bonus funds will be shared each week by those customers occupying a top 50 position on the weekly leaderboard.

New and existing customers need to stake a minimum bet of £1 on any market within a football fixture to qualify.

A weekly period will, typically, begin at midnight on Sunday and conclude at 11.59pm the following Sunday, making Sunday’s late televised games of particular significance.

Eoin Ryan, Head of Product at BetVictor, said:

“The success of our World Cup campaign, ‘The Million Pound Bet’, encouraged us to continue with this competition format into the forthcoming domestic season. We saw how popular the competition was in attracting new customers and retaining existing ones and how much excitement it generated during the tournament.

We want to build on the positive momentum generated by The Million Pound Bet during the World Cup as we continue to listen to our customers’ needs and expectations and constantly strive to improve the customer experience. As with The Million Pound Bet, our best-in-class #PriceItUp Builder is likely to be a valuable tool to customers when building their best bet.”

About BetVictor

BetVictor is one of Europe’s leading online gaming companies. Its focus is to offer customers a simple, intuitive and personal betting experience. Digitally data-led, BetVictor provides in-house technologies and product development capabilities enabling the company to build successful partnerships. With customers in more than 150 countries, with over 400 employees, BetVictor is an established innovator in the gaming industry.

BetVictor is an Official Principle Partner of Liverpool Football Club since 2016 and the headline sponsor of Cheltenham’s November Meeting including the feature BetVictor Gold Cup.

Established in 1946, Michael Tabor acquired sole-ownership of BetVictor in 2014 having previously been a major shareholder in the business. BetVictor headquarters in Gibraltar with tech hubs in London and Budapest. For more information, follow BetVictor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

To learn more about BetVictor visit us on LinkedIn .

