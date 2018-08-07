PRESS RELEASES

Budapest – 7 August 2018 – As in every global industry…the questions remains, Innovation vs Regulation: Can the Gambling Regulators Keep Pace with Technological Change? The team at European Gaming Media and Events has asked some of the brightest minds in the industry to join them in Budapest at CEEGC and give their perspective in their fields of expertise.

As announced earlier this month, the Evolution of technology vs Gambling Regulators panel discussion is going to be moderated by Dr. Joseph Borg and will track the latest movements of the industry and highlights some of the key aspects that are often overlooked by regulators.

The organizing team is honored to announce that Joakim Renman, Commercial Director at Scout Gaming Group, will join this panel discussion and share the knowledge from the extensive experience he possesses. The panel discussion is extremely important for both government representatives as for operators looking to take advantage of technology to circulate around in force laws in a legal matter.

Make sure you grab your seat in time and attend the most prestigious boutique style gaming event which gather C-level executives yearly in one of Europe’s most visited city. Register here!

About Joakim

Joakim has 10+ years hands-on experience going from B2C Poker to B2B casino and betting. Been focused primarily on Commercial, Product and Regulatory development. Natural positive outlook on the future, technology and in particular passionate about understanding market movements.

Scout Gaming Group is a licensed and regulated developer, operator and provider of Fantasy Sports & Pooled Betting. The company offers a flexible and customizable network-based Fantasy Sports solution with support for most sports and leagues through an in-house StatCenter which also provides real-time information to players. The Group has approximately 60 staff and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with development and operations in Bergen, Norway and Lviv, Ukraine. Sales, marketing, support and product management is handled from the office in Malta.

You can meet Joakim, by registering for the third edition of Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference and Awards which will be held on the 25th of September at the Ritz-Carlton in Budapest.

You can browse the full agenda and already confirmed speaker list on the following link.

Register here!

Quotes about CEEGC Budapest from attending delegates

Rafal Nowak – iGaming Sales Director at Mobiyo

“A week after the Budapest Gaming CEE conferences, I’m still discussing the topics brought up there with fellow delegates. Thank you Zoltan Tundik for organizing an informative an well shaped event on this, often underestimated iGaming territory and good luck with the next one!”

Roy Pedersen – CEO & Chief Editor at All In Translations

“For All-in Translations’ 10 Year Anniversary Tour we decided to attend more smaller conferences. Zoltan and Betty are much of the reason for this. They have a unique way of giving a personal touch to the events they organise while at the same time keeping them highly relevant. CEEGC Budapest was another great example where we felt truly welcome, and at the same time it was great for business.”

About Harris Hagan

Harris Hagan is the only City of London law firm dedicated exclusively to the provision of legal services to all sectors of the gambling and leisure industry in the UK and internationally. The firm has been top ranked by Chambers UK and the Legal 500 since they were established in 2004. In October 2013, they were awarded the prestigious Legal 500 gaming law firm of the year.

The team offers unparalleled legal experience, knowledge and commercial understanding of the industry. They understand not only the law associated with betting, gaming, licensing and entertainment, but the business behind it. The role of the modern law firm has evolved and their focus is to provide their clients with specialist legal intelligence over and above pure legal advice.

The combined experience of their gaming, entertainment and commercial lawyers provides their clients with a unique and complementary service. They have a true understanding of the regulatory, technical and operational issues that their clients face on a daily basis and our partner-led approach ensures that their legal advice is both practical and commercial.

For more details, visit www.harrishagan.com

About the organizer, European Gaming Media and Events (formerly EEGMedia/EEGEvents)

European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and boutique event organizer company in the European Union which produces the prominent conferences in the region such as CEEGC (Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference), Prague Gaming Summit, Mare Balticum Gaming Summit, EGC (European Gaming Congress) and VIGE (Vienna International Gaming Expo).

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond. Their first event was held in Budapest on the 19th of September 2016. Since then the team have implemented more destinations into their event portfolio.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations in 2019 will include a further expansion for the company in their quest to enter the Western European region and bring their expertise to produce local gaming events.

For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu

Comments