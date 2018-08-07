Ireland picks up $1.15M from unlicensed gambling machines

BUSINESS

According to Ireland’s Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, the Office of the Revenue Commissioners collected over €1 million (US$1.15 million) in taxes in 2017 as a result of a crackdown on casinos that were offering unlicensed gambling machines. The increase came as those operations were forced to go legitimate and seek licenses, resulting in a significant jump in the number of licenses issued in 2017.

In 2016, 6,088 machines were licensed, giving the Revenue office €1.8 million (US$ 2.07 million) in tax money. The number skyrocketed last year to 9,612, resulting in €2.7 million (US$3.11 million) being collected.

The Revenue office launched a national project last year that focused on the amusement and gaming machine sector. That project has resulted in a significant amount of locations being sent enforcement letters, advising them to either remove their machines or face seizures and fines.

A representative for the Office of Revenue Commissioners indicated that there had been over 300 “interventions” as a result of the project in response to a lack of compliance with regulations. Thanks to the interventions, more than €1.1 million (US$1.27 million) was collected. According to the representative, the Revenue office is “alert to, and proactive in addressing, the risks posed by the gaming and amusement sector.” He further stated, “Using a range of compliance interventions the project, which is operating on a national basis, has achieved a significant increase in tax and licensing compliance.”

The representative also indicated that the Revenue office has not relented in its pursuit of illegal operations. He told The Journal, “This project is ongoing and for that reason no further details of the operation can be provided at this time. However, I would like to assure you that Revenue is intent on addressing all forms of licensing non-compliance in the gaming and amusement sector.”

Gaming machines, per the Finance Act of 1975, must have a valid “Excise license” issued by the DOR. If a machine is available for play and does not have the proper license displayed, the operator can have the machine(s) removed. The current “intervention” program includes routine visits to locations in an effort to verify the licenses are in order. If a license is not found, the machine(s) are confiscated and fines levied against the owner of the establishment.

