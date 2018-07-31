ORYX Gaming rolls out entire suite of games content for ComeOn!

PRESS RELEASES

July 31st 2018 – ORYX Gaming has agreed terms with ComeOn! to roll out its entire suite of proprietary and third party games, following a highly successful partnership which started late last year.

The agreement will see the games launch onto ComeOn.com and other well-known local casino brands such as Snabbare, Casinostugan and Folkeautomaten.

This expansion comes after the massive success of ORYX’s games on Cherry Casino, Sunnyplayer and Sunmaker brands, all which feature under ComeOn.

Included in the roll out is ORYX’s proprietary games and sought-after titles from Gamomat and Kalamba Games, which have performed above all expectations on the above-mentioned Cherry brands.

It will also include Gamomat’s Royal Seven XXL and a series of Golden Nights Jackpot Games, all stellar performers on ORYX Platform.

ORYX’s very own Casino Patience, the world’s most played PC game, will also be launched as a real money version.

Matevz Mazij, ORYX Gaming CEO said: “Our relationship with ComeOn! has continued to strengthen and we’re pleased to now be in a position to deliver our entire portfolio across all brands under ComeOn! Recent results have been extremely positive and we only expect that to continue.”



