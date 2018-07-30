SPORTS

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)-fueled Ayr United secured a sure slot in the Scottish League Cup’s last 16 after beating Partick Thistle in a 2-0 decider over the weekend.

Ayr striker Michael Moffat drew first blood against The Jags to put the Honest Men in the lead throughout the entire game. However, the most talked about goal over the weekend was Lawrence Shankland’s impressive 45-yard strike in 66 minutes to seal Ayr’s victory against Thistle.

Ayr Manager Ian McCall recalled giving an earful to Shankland after several missed opportunities before the former Aberdeen striker pulled the sensational winning goal.

“I had a go at Lawrence because he missed a few chances—then he goes and does that. Lawrence is a special player,” McCall said, according to the Herald Scotland. “I thought every time we had good possession of the ball and got it into forward areas, we looked a real threat.”

With the 2-0 routing of Thistle, Ayr emerged on top of their Betfred Cup group E with four wins and booked a slot in the second round of the Scottish League Cup.

Ayr is set to face the Dundee in the second round of the Betfred Cup.

Ayr’s campaign in the Scottish Championship is supported by Bitcoin BCH, the only true Bitcoin and the world’s only functional cryptocurrency.

In April, Ayr United and CoinGeek.com signed a deal that let the cryptocurrency website take over the shirt branding of the football club. This was a historic event as it’s the league’s first shirt sponsorship deal paid in Bitcoin BCH, making it the first public blockchain to sponsor a sporting club.

Ayr United’s Commercial Director Graeme Miller said accepting sponsorship payment in BCH, as well as promoting the crypto, was a big learning curve for the whole team. Nevertheless, Miller said they were very happy to be the first club to promote Bitcoin BCH to a wider audience.

Long-time BCH advocate and CoinGeek.com owner Calvin Ayre hopes that the sponsorship of Ayr United, with the use of BCH, will encourage merchants to use the cryptocurrency as global payments system.

