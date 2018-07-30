European Gaming (EG) announces strategic partnership with Global Legal Group (GLG)

PRESS RELEASES

Transylvania – 30 July 2018 – European Gaming Media and Events, the leading media and boutique gaming events organizer in the CEE, Baltics and Balkans, is proud to announce Global Legal Group (GLG) as its latest strategic partner.

The partnership will see a collaboration between the events segment of European Gaming and the International Comparative Legal Guide to: Gambling which covers common issues in gambling laws and regulations – including relevant authorities, application for a license and license restrictions, revocation of a license, enforcement and liability, and anticipated reforms from multiple jurisdictions.

“We are honored to start a collaboration with GLG, who are a leading media company specialising in the legal market. We are sure that the delegates attending our events will take advantage of the materials that will be distributed by the team. GLG has proven itself as a leading publisher in many practice areas and lead the way in covering Gambling Laws and Regulations.” Zoltán Tűndik, Head of Business at European Gaming Media and Events.

“As publishers of the International Comparative Legal Guide to: Gambling, a cross-border analysis of common issues in gaming laws and regulations in over 30 jurisdictions, we are excited to confirm our partnership with Europe Gaming Media and Events. These events are set to offer valuable insights into the European gaming market, with topics covered including compliance updates, licensing, AML and machine learning. We look forward to sharing our publications at the event, which we are sure delegates and speakers alike will find practical and interesting.” Rory Smith, Publisher at Global Legal Group.

The first two collaborations between the two companies will start with this year’s Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference (CEEGC) Budapest and European Gaming Congress (EGC) Ljubljana.

For further details visit: www.ceegc.eu and www.europeangamingcongress.com

About Global Legal Group

Global Legal Group is an independent media company specialising in the legal market. Through print and digital channels we provide legal, regulatory and policy information to senior executives, general counsel, law firms and government agencies. GLG is the publisher of the International Comparative Legal Guide to: Gambling.

For more details, visit https://iclg.com/practice-areas/gambling-laws-and-regulations

About European Gaming Media and Events (formerly EEGMedia/EEGEvents)

European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and boutique event organizer company in the European Union which produces the prominent conferences in the region such as CEEGC (Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference), Prague Gaming Summit, Mare Balticum Gaming Summit, EGC (European Gaming Congress) and VIGE (Vienna International Gaming Expo).

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond. Their first event was held in Budapest on the 19th of September 2016. Since then the team have implemented more destinations into their event portfolio.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations in 2019 will include a further expansion for the company in their quest to enter the Western European region and bring their expertise to produce local gaming events.

For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu

