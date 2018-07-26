BetVictor bet 15/1 the field in the Premier League Handicap with champions Manchester City on scratch.

PRESS RELEASES

City must give their 19 rivals a point start in the market ranging from a 6 point handicap to Liverpool to a 46 point handicap to newly promoted and relegation favourites Cardiff City.

We have also opened a market without champions Manchester City and make Champions League runners up Liverpool the 5/4 favourites.

Spokesperson Charlie McCann: “The Premier League handicap is one of the most popular antepost markets we have during the domestic football season as customers try and unearth which side is going to overachieve during the season. I would imagine West Ham (+35 points) will be popular having spent in excess of £80m this summer whilst Wolves (+33 points) have also splashed the cash as they make a return to the Premier League.”

Premier League Handicap 2018/19 season – prices from BetVictor each way ¼ odds 1,2,3,4

Manchester City (Scratch) 15/1

Liverpool (+6) 15/1

Manchester United (+8) 15/1

Chelsea (+10) 15/1

Spurs (+12) 15/1

Arsenal (+14) 15/1

Everton (+30) 15/1

Wolves (+33) 15/1

Leicester City (+35) 15/1

West Ham (+35) 15/1

Soton (+38) 15/1

Newcastle (+38) 15/1

Palace (+40) 15/1

Burnley (+40) 15/1

Bournemouth (+40) 15/1

Fulham (+42) 15/1

Brighton (+42) 15/1

Watford (+42) 15/1

Huddersfield (+44) 15/1

Cardiff City (+46) 15/1

Betting without Manchester City:

Liverpool 5/4

United 5/2

Chelsea 5/1

Spurs 6/1

Arsenal 8/1

66s bar

Top London Club:

Chelsea 5/4

Spurs 13/8

Arsenal 5/2

West ham 250/1

Palace 500/1

Watford 500/1

Fulham 500/1

