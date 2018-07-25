SPORTS

Ayr United, the first sporting club backed by Bitcoin Cash (BCH), booked a League Cup Group E decider against Partick Thistle after a 5-0 drubbing of Stenhousmuir at Sommerset Park on Tuesday.

Lawrence Shankland pulled a hat-trick in the game against Stenhousemuir to put Ayr United in the lead while Michael Moffat buried a double to ensure the BCH-fueled team’s victory. Tuesday’s win sets Ayr United up against Partick Thistle to determine who will emerge on top of the League Cup Group E bracket. Like Ayr United, Partick Thistle remains unbeaten after finishing off Albion Rovers at Clifton hill.

However, Ayr United is holding on to a goal difference advantage over Partick Thistle to temporarily remain on top of the bracket’s standings. Ayr United manager Ian McCall earlier said his men will do everything they can to qualify for the last 16 of the League Cup.

“They are fancied to be challenging for the league title, so it will be a good gauge for us to see where we are at,” McCall told The Daily Record. “I don’t think the game will have any similarities to the league opener though, but if there is a place up for grabs in the last 16 then we are going to go for it.”

Ayr United’s campaign in the Scottish Championship is supported by Bitcoin BCH, the only true Bitcoin and the world’s only functional cryptocurrency.

In April, Ayr United and CoinGeek.com signed a deal that let the cryptocurrency website take over the shirt branding of the football club. This was a historic event as it’s the league’s first shirt sponsorship deal paid in Bitcoin BCH, making it the first public blockchain to sponsor a sporting club.

Ayr United’s Commercial Director Graeme Miller said accepting sponsorship payment in BCH, as well as promoting the crypto, was initially a big learning curve for the whole team. Nevertheless, Miller said they were very happy to be the first club to promote Bitcoin BCH to a wider audience.

Long-time BCH advocate and CoinGeek.com owner Calvin Ayre hopes that the sponsorship of Ayr United, with the use of BCH, will encourage merchants to use the cryptocurrency as global payments system.

