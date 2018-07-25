J. Fortune Entertainment Ltd launches new casino site with a proprietary bingo product to follow shortly with unique features

PRESS RELEASES

SLIEMA, Malta (July 2018) — The team at J. Fortune Entertainment Ltd. are celebrating their 11-year anniversary with the launch of Jackpotfortune.win . Soon to be followed by their proprietary bingo product, which has been 3 years in development. The player experience will be unparalleled anywhere else on the web.”

“We felt that whilst there was diversification within the social gaming space, there was not so much in a real play environment,” says Managing Director Richard Grant. “There seems to be very little difference between 90% of sites out there and this led us to develop our own software platform.”

The team at J. Fortune Entertainment Ltd started out in the online bingo affiliate space, branching out more recently to the casino side. The company is celebrating its 11-year anniversary in the online gaming community this month. They will be assisted in their latest venture by Grabbit Gaming a company offering many services to the online gaming sector.

Grabbit Gaming CEO Jamie Toulson added “We firmly believe that there has been room in the bingo industry for some time for someone to come in with a fresh outlook and different software and make their mark. With the software Richard and his team have put together, JackpotFortune.win may well be that someone. We can’t wait to see it go live.”

The company plan to offer a percentage of revenues to registered charities, meaning players can play bingo and casino games against other people, win and also give to charity at the same time.

The company is based in Sliema, Malta, and promises to offer a much needed different option to a rapidly expanding market.

For more information on Jackpotfortune.win, contact Managing Director Richard Grant at +52 322 157 5711 or management@jackpotfortune.win

