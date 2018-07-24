SBTech is once again the “Registration Sponsor” at CEEGC Budapest, now at its 3rd edition

PRESS RELEASES

Budapest – 24 July 2018 – The third edition of Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference and Awards will be held on the 25th of September at the Ritz-Carlton in Budapest. The organizers are honored to once again have the support of leading sports betting service provider, SBTech, as the “Registration Sponsor”.

“SBTech has been among our first partners when we launched our events sub-division and has continuously been a loyal supporter. We are honored to once again benefit of their support and make sure you come down to Budapest and hear what SBTech Chief Commercial Officer, Andrew Cochrane, will share about the US gambling market and it’s opportunities for European operations during the IMGL MasterClass.” said Zoltán Tűndik, Head of Business at European Gaming Media and Events.

About SBTech

SBTech is a global leader in omni-channel sports betting and gaming, with over 1,000 employees in 8 offices worldwide. Since 2007, the group has developed the industry’s most powerful online sports betting and casino platform, serving licensees in over 15 regulated markets.

SBTech’s clients include many of the world’s premier betting and gaming operators, state lotteries, land-based casino and horse racing companies, and igaming start-ups. The group supplies superbly flexible betting and gaming solutions to clients looking for speed to market and exceptional configurability, supported by the best business intelligence and reporting capabilities.

The SBTech offering includes its Seamless Sportsbook, the Chameleon360 iGaming Platform, Managed Services, and retail and omni-channel solutions that provide players with constant access to sports and casino products across all touchpoints: online, mobile and retail.

Backed up by unrivalled expertise in trading and risk management, regulatory compliance, AML and KYC procedures, acquisition and CRM, SBTech’s partners consistently achieve rapid growth, enhanced brand loyalty and peak profitability.

For more information, visit: www.sbtech.com

Quotes about CEEGC Budapest from attending delegates

Rafal Nowak – iGaming Sales Director at Mobiyo

“A week after the Budapest Gaming CEE conferences, I’m still discussing the topics brought up there with fellow delegates. Thank you Zoltan Tundik for organizing an informative an well shaped event on this, often underestimated iGaming territory and good luck with the next one!”

Roy Pedersen – CEO & Chief Editor at All In Translations

“For All-in Translations’ 10 Year Anniversary Tour we decided to attend more smaller conferences. Zoltan and Betty are much of the reason for this. They have a unique way of giving a personal touch to the events they organise while at the same time keeping them highly relevant. CEEGC Budapest was another great example where we felt truly welcome, and at the same time it was great for business.”

About the organizer, European Gaming Media and Events (formerly EEGMedia/EEGEvents)

European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and boutique event organizer company in the European Union which produces the prominent conferences in the region such as CEEGC (Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference), Prague Gaming Summit, Mare Balticum Gaming Summit, EGC (European Gaming Congress) and VIGE (Vienna International Gaming Expo).

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond. Their first event was held in Budapest on the 19th of September 2016. Since then the team have implemented more destinations into their event portfolio.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations in 2019 will include a further expansion for the company in their quest to enter the Western European region and bring their expertise to produce local gaming events.

For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu

