BetChicago prepares for legalized sports betting market with Sportradar partnership

BetChicago Completes Deal to Add Risk Management and Data Services Dependent On Betting Legalization And Licensing In Illinois

NEW YORK – CHICAGO – JULY 24th 2018 – Sportradar AG – global market leader in betting technology and services – and BetChicago, the go-to source for Chicago sports betting news and analysis, announced a formal multiyear partnership. In advance of legalized sports betting, Sportradar’s media products have been integrated on the newly launched BetChicago.com to enhance their sports betting media content with premium sports data and content solutions. If sports gambling becomes legal in Illinois, Sportradar will provide risk management and data services to BetChicago.

“This partnership with Sportradar is a great first step for BetChicago” said Frank Ignatius, CEO of BetChicago. “By partnering with the most innovative and technologically advanced vendor in this industry, BetChicago has elevated its brand and stayed true to its goal of offering best-in-class content and technology. Live, accurate, real-time data is essential to BetChicago the media company, and will be even more critical in the future with the imminent legalization of sports betting in Illinois. We believe the future of this industry is directly tied to live-betting and other real-time functionality, so a deal with the leader in sports data is a natural fit.”

“It truly is an exciting time in the United States for sports betting and we’re delighted to partner with BetChicago as they proactively look to provide sports fans in Illinois with the highest quality betting technology, services and content,” said Neale Deeley, VP Gaming Sales, Sportradar. “This partnership shows that Sportradar is not only committed to working with big partners in the United States, but also identifying new market entrants that we believe we can support and elevate with our systems.”

About BetChicago

BetChicago is an Oak Brook, IL company that offers news and analysis from the world of sports betting and fantasy. BetChicago employs a team of writers that provide coverage of all major sports and their betting markets, breaking sports news, fantasy sports, and real-time odds, data, and visualizations of all leagues. BetChicago also offers free-to-play contests with valuable prizes to the winners. BetChicago can be found via the BetChicago mobile app or at www.betchicago.com

For inquiries, contact:

Nicki Seiton

nicki@betchicago.com

About Sportradar

Sportradar is the leading global provider of sports data intelligence. The nexus between sports and entertainment, the company serves leagues, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with deep insights and a suite of strategic solutions to help grow their businesses. Sportradar is the trusted partner of more than 1,000 companies in over 80 countries and serves as the official partner of the NBA, NFL, NHL and NASCAR as well as FIFA and UEFA. It is also the only provider entrusted to work with the US sports leagues in an official capacity to distribute sports data (NBA and NHL) and AV rights (MLB) around the world for betting purposes. The company monitors and delivers insights from more than 400,000 matches annually across 60 sports categories, having developed the industry’s most proficient software while setting new standards for speed and accuracy. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven ecosystem that is fair to partners, players and fans. For more information, visit www.sportradar.com.

For further press enquiries:

Max Puro

DKC for Sportradar

Max_Puro@dkcnews.com

+1 212 981 5129

