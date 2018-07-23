Tickets now on sale for ONE: Kingdom of Heroes on 6 October

PRESS RELEASES

WORLD-CLASS BOXING MAKES ITS ONE CHAMPIONSHIP DEBUT AS THAI SUPERSTAR SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI DEFENDS HIS SUPER FLYWEIGHT TITLE

23 July 2018 – Bangkok, Thailand: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced that tickets are now available for the upcoming blockbuster event, ONE: KINGDOM OF HEROES, set for 6 October at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. In the main event, The Ring and WBC Super Flyweight World Champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai will defend his boxing world title. In addition, Thailand’s biggest and brightest martial arts talents are set to take the stage and showcase their incredible skills.

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, The Ring and WBC Super Flyweight World Champion, stated: “I am happy and honored to take part in this historical ONE Championship’s event. I was at ONE Championship’s event in Bangkok earlier this year, and it blew my mind with its world class production, entertainment, and fights. I would also like to thank everyone who made this possible. With ONE Championship opening its doors for athletes like me to showcase our talent on the global stage, it means a lot. This is a new challenge, and I love challenges. I am looking forward to defending my WBC World Title belt in ONE Championship.”

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai is one of Thailand’s most celebrated pugilists in history, winning the prestigious WBC Super Flyweight World Championship on two occasions. Holding a professional record of 45-4-1 with 40 knockouts, Sor Rungvisai is ranked No. 6 on the pound-for-pound best boxers list of The Ring Magazine. After regaining the WBC Super Flyweight World Championship in March 2017 and then successfully defending it twice in the USA, Sor Rungvisai will defend his WBC World Title in ONE Championship’s historical event in Thailand.

Apart from Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, other local and international martial arts stars are ready to climb atop the ONE Championship ring to showcase their amazing skills.

