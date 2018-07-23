LuckyBay – online casino with gambling software from Slotegrator

PRESS RELEASES

June 20, 2018, a new casino project called LuckyBay was launched. The resource has a unique design, a user-friendly interface, a wide range of popular games, and some attractive offers for the players.

The online casino operates under the license of Curacao and is under control of the European authorities. This allows players to be confident in the integrity of the resource, transparency of payments and security of personal data.

Casino project LuckyBay is designed for gamblers from different countries, and it offers a variety of games from the best providers:

• Amatic;

• Endorphina;

• Habanero Systems;

• GameArt;

• Igrosoft;

• Platipus;

• Tom Horn;

• Vivo Gaming.

Moreover, the online casino will soon feature the games from the leading provider Microgaming.

Today, it’s easy to face the fraud and deception in the online casinos. That is why the LuckyBay founders created the project you can trust. It is confirmed by the fair payments, transparent work system, and a number of bonuses for the players. 20 June to 10 July, LuckyBay held a competition with big prizes — the players could win Volkswagen Golf 7 Sportwagen, iPhone, as well as cash rewards.

