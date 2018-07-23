BtoBet showcases gaming portfolio at inaugural iGB live

PRESS RELEASES

– Alessandro Fried participates in a panel discussing the importance of AI and ML for the iGaming industry

Amsterdam lived up to its expectations and delivered a unique opportunity for the iGaming industry in the form of the inaugural iGB Live, with the BtoBet team showcasing their entire gaming portfolio.

BtoBet’s Chairman, Alessandro Fried, stated that the event should be considered a success both from an organizer’s point of view and for the attendees themselves. “iGB Live has provided us with an amazing platform to showcase our renowned products and services, and with the major industry players present under the same roof, one could also see and determine the path that the industry is taking for the future in terms of the technology being implemented and the approach to the players.”

Fried also participated in a panel discussing the various benefits and applications that Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning have for the iGaming environment. He stated that the industry is somehow still lagging behind in the implementation of these disruptive technologies when compared to other business scenarios. “However we are entering a new phase where the operators are put in a position of having to eventually endorse this technology, with the players becoming ever more demanding and in want of a more personalized and tailored experience.”

He stated that a deep understanding of the player journey is a requisite for the success of all operations in this highly demanding and competitive scenario. However true personalization is an area that the industry still needs to address, and which could eventually prove to be a major player for player acquisition, engagement and retention.

Watch here the panel “Aspects of AI in the iGaming Industry”

