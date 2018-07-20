Six months of new digital policy: Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Belarus to discuss Decree No.8

PRESS RELEASES

On October 10, Minsk will host Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Belarus, an event dedicated to blockchain and cryptocurrencies. It will bring together reputed industry experts, blockchain enthusiasts, startupers, and entrepreneurs on a single platform.

The event will take place for the second time. The first conference was attended by more than 400 people, and speakers included experts from five countries.

Digital policy in Belarus

Due to the decree “On the Development of Digital Economy”, the state has legalized the cryptocurrency turnover based on the Hi-Tech Park since March 28. Prime Minister of Belarus Andrei Kobyakov states that if this experience succeeds, such a practice will be applied nationwide.

According to the new legislation, Belarus does not refer mining to entrepreneurial activity and does not impose taxes on it up to January 1, 2023. Besides, the country provides affordable electricity, which makes it one of the most favorable for cryptocurrency mining.

The state pays great attention to the development of the IT sector: the Government has approved the digital banking development strategy for 2016–2020. Moreover, members of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus say that information technology in 2018 should become the main driver of the economy development. Currently, the Government is aimed at creating as favorable conditions as possible for the activity of IT companies within the country. Participants of Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Belarus will discuss the possibility of implementing such a plan and the existing prerequisites for this.

Key topics of the conference

Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Belarus will primarily focus on the legal issue:

• results of the first six months of the decree “On the Development of Digital Economy”;

• features of Belarus jurisdiction for blockchain solutions, mining, and investment in cryptocurrencies;

• legislative changes and policy on foreign IT companies.

The program will include presentations dedicated to blockchain solutions and smart contracts: from their application areas to the development of decentralized apps and platforms.

In addition, speakers will talk about cryptocurrencies: they will examine trends in the crypto market and tokenization, as well as share their predictions.

ICOs will be also mentioned: experts will discuss industry news, trends, and prospects of ICO campaigns in Belarus.

The conference will feature panel discussions involving specialists from various countries and professional sectors.

Everything for networking

The event will offer an exhibition area. It will present stands of companies selling mining equipment, developers of blockchain-based software, and providers of related services.

Attendees of Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Belarus will be able to realize the operational concept of certain products by obtaining advice of company representatives. If a solution is appropriate for your business, you can immediately agree on the cooperation.

Venue and organizers

The conference in Minsk is a part of the international series of Blockchain & Bitcoin Conferences organized by Smile-Expo.

In 2018, the series will consist of 25 events, 17 of which have been already held in Australia, Finland, Israel, Philippines, France, and other countries. The nearest ones will be in Sweden, Azerbaijan and Switzerland.

Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Belarus will take place at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, a fashionable hotel near the historical center of the city.

The conference program is developed. Details are available on the website of Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Belarus.

Comments