Annexio marks new brand launch with relocation to Fort Anne

PRESS RELEASES

Annexio Limited, one of the leading lottery betting providers in the UK, has recently celebrated the launch of its new consumer brand LottoGo.com and office move to the prestigious Fort Anne development, overlooking Douglas Bay.

Tom Brodie, Founder of Annexio and host of the event, was delighted to welcome around 80 guests to enjoy champagne, canapes, and the beautiful sound of live music by local harpist and BB2 Young Folk Musician of the Year Mera Royle.

The event took place on a gloriously sunny evening in early July with attendees including His Excellency Lieutenant Governor Sir Richard Gozney and the Hon. Alf Cannan, Treasury Minister. Sir Richard, who had previously toured Annexio’s former offices, and witnessed the company’s growth first-hand, spoke at the event and congratulated the business on moving on to the next stage of its development.

The headquarters of Annexio now boasts a “contemporary new office environment offering panoramic views of Douglas Bay” as explained by Mr Brodie, who was “delighted with the results.” Mr Brodie went on to say “we also have room to expand further and our staff can enjoy additional benefits such as the onsite pool, gym and easy parking.” In addition, Mr Brodie gave particular thanks to Project Coordinator Shelby Sandyford-Sykes and Project Manager Niamh Jeanneau for the move and enabling “everything that he had been told was impossible to happen”.

Annexio is now licenced in UK, Australia, Jersey, Eire and, of course, the Isle of Man and offers hundreds of thousands of people the opportunity to bet on the outcome of the biggest lotteries on the planet. Big plans for the new leading brand LottoGo.com, include a celebrity-led promotional campaign, is being unveiled in the next few months.

About Annexio:

Annexio Limited is a secondary lottery business provider that gives customers the chance to bet on some of the biggest jackpots around the world. The company has been trading for over six years and in this short time it has seen the team grow rapidly. In 2013 it was the fastest growing online gaming company on the Isle of Man and it now operates as one of the world’s leading syndicate entry lottery operations. The company is proud to offer a good mix of products through either syndicate entry or line entry play as well as offering its services through business facing websites and consumer websites.

Company:

Annexio Limited

Anglo International House

Level 6, Lord Street

Douglas

IM1 4LN

Comments