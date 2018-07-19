Win Systems will show its leading Gold Club electronic roulette at OIGA

PRESS RELEASES

Malta, July 19, 2018– Win Systems, the leading technology supplier for the gaming and entertainment industry, is to exhibit its full suite of electronic roulette and casino solutions at OIGA trade show, Oklahoma City, from 23-25 July.

The supplier will exhibit a selection of its gaming products including Gold Club electronic roulette and Wigos casino management system at booth #115-119 at what will be its first presence in the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association annual event.

The leading executive members of Win Systems will showcase its renowned Gold Club collection of electronic roulette, which allow casinos to maximize monetization of floor space thanks to its compact and premium design, combined with superior performing software. The Gold Club Ventura model, the company’s latest launch, will be shown to delegates together with the iO model, an individual roulette station that provides very flexible solutions to all casino needs.

The powerful and reliable Wigos casino management system will be also present at Win System booth in OIGA, and senior staff members of the company will be able to demonstrate its complete suite of tools to manage all functions in the casino daily operation, while enhancing the decision-making process with innovative and powerful features.

Win Systems’ casino solutions are proven in multiple territories across the world, and are hugely scalable for all types and size of casino operation.

Win Systems will look to demonstrate its commitment to the North American market in OIGA, as well as finalize various commercial deals and partnerships that have culminated from its activities over recent months.

Eric Benchimol, CEO of Win Systems, said: “The OIGA trade show is an excellent opportunity to network with leading industry figures within Indian gaming market in the region. We encourage all delegates interested in improving their casino product to visit us at our booth. We’re sure that our premium gaming solutions including electronic roulette, powerful slot machines and the most reliable casino management system can help casino operators of all sizes to maximize revenues and players satisfaction.”

To organize a meeting please send an email to marketing@winsysgroup.com or call +34 935 308 049.

About Win Systems

WIN SYSTEMS is a provider of casino solutions for the global gaming industry. The company specializes in management systems and gaming machines for all varieties of casinos and lotteries.

It offers a full range of dedicated technology services, including design, programming, installation, operation and maintenance of its systems, with local teams based around the world able to assist partners around the clock.

Win Systems has an extensive track-record of offering the best in class information management systems, recognized throughout the world for providing superior real-time control, stability and reliability for land-based casinos, lotteries, and route operations.

The integration of Gold Club has further cemented Win Systems’ position as a global gaming solutions supplier. All Gold Club machines, including slot machines and various versions of electronic roulette, are developed with design quality at the forefront and are popular with players across various jurisdictions.

Incorporating Gold Club has resulted in Win Systems position as an emerging leader in the global gaming industry, with significant and expanding footprints in Europe, the Americas and Africa.

The company is continuously evolving, refining and expanding its product line ahead of market demands, setting trends and creating tools that are becoming essential for its customers’ successful operations.

For more information: www.winsysgroup.com || +1 212 206 9325 || Tw: @win_systems

