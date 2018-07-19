Spartan Poker’s IOPC Millionaire tournament finds a winner

POKER

The Spartan Poker wrapped up its latest Millionaire tournament as this past Sunday. The event is part of the portal’s India Online Poker Championship (IOPC) and resulted in a huge success, awarding several impressive cash prizes. This year’s IOPC began on July 13 and runs until July 22, offering more than 55 tournaments.

With a buy-in of just 7,700 rupees (around US$112), there was plenty of participation for a chance at winning a piece of the 1 crore (about US$146,048) prize pool. By the time things wound down, Nikhil Ramesh was the last player standing out of the original 1,298 and pocketed 25 lakhs (US$36,513). The win came only a few days after winning another event of the series and is only the second person to win two IOPC titles this year. He beat out Hemanth Motepalli in the final heads-up action to take the win, with Motepalli receiving 15 lakhs (US$21,904) for his runner-up finish.

After claiming the victory, Ramesh said, “The journey was tremendously tiring but very rewarding. I ran good, stuck to the charts, tried not to flip often and played good poker. I had a decent chip stack going into the final 4 and figured I could easily win from there. I was so wrong about this and had to play for the next 2-3 hours to finally ship it. I didn’t have high hopes and just concentrated on my game.”

The Spartan Poker co-founder Amin Rozani commented on the tournament series, saying, “As the leading platform in the country with one of the highest number of registered users, we are glad when our players win big and feel rewarded. The India Online Poker Championship’s special edition Millionaire tournament is the highest prize-pool activity among our offerings, and seeing such a high participation is always encouraging for us. We are glad to offer our players more such opportunities to become Millionaires overnight.”

Because of the substantial turnout, the top 120 players finished in the money. The lowest cash prize was 20,000 rupees, or about US$292.

The Spartan Poker has quickly become the go-to online poker site in India. It was founded in 2014 and offers a variety of poker tournaments and cash games.

