Wazdan’s Fruits Go Bananas at iGB Live!

Wednesday, July 18, 2018, Malta – Wazdan’s blockbuster Fruits Go Bananas™ was launched at iGB Live! this morning to an enthusiastic gathering of operators, platforms, aggregators, affiliates and the media. Fruits Go Bananas™ is the 10th game that released by Wazdan this year, outpacing their momentum in 2017 when they averaged 2 games per month through the year.

Wazdan’s studios have been very busy winning awards this year and emerged from G2E Asia with a Hot Product Award and a series of new titles which have captivated the imagination of the industry. All new games feature Wazdan’s ground-breaking technology which literally sets the player experience at full from the first spin. The Unique Wazdan Features, that include the world’s first Volatility Levels™, Energy Saving Mode, Double Screen Mode and Unique Gamble Feature, are a central element to deliver Wazdan’s HTML5 slots for mobile, tablet and desktop.

Wazdan’s wealth of new games has brought the company sharply into the spotlight with a number of high-profile partners signing-up like EveryMatrix, Videoslots, SlotMillions, Tipbet, Iforium, iSoftbet, Evenbets, Groove Gaming and Globalplay, amongst others. All new Wazdan games, including In Fruits Go Bananas™, feature Energy Saving Mode that gives players up to 40% additional mobile play time without recharging, thereby extending revenue generation possibilities for operators.

Fruits Go Bananas™ is one of those online slots that deliver loads of fun thanks to its unique gaming experience achieved through its oddball amusing theme, carefully realised graphics, high-quality ambient sound effects and rewarding special features. Fruits Go Bananas™ is a 5-reel, 5-payline slot filled with fruity adventures and funny characters, as well as Wilds with a 2x multiplier, Free Spins, two Random Wild features and an entertaining Gamble game, all backed by Wazdan’s ground-breaking technology platform which provides operators with the ability to activate multiple features designed to enhance customer experience and engagement, improve retention, encourage extended play and produce higher yield.

On top of Fruits Go Bananas™ recent rollout of new titles includes Sizzling 777 Deluxe, Hot Party Deluxe, Corrida Romance Deluxe, Fruit Mania Deluxe, Football Mania Deluxe, and two magic games: Great Book of Magic Deluxe and Magic of the Ring Deluxe.

Speaking during the launch of Fruits Go Bananas™, Head of Sales at Wazdan Andrzej Hyla said: “Wazdan aims to keep delivering exciting games like this for all their partner operators and players. Fruits Go Bananas™ is fruity fun, fast-paced and has a flexible bet selection thanks to our world’s-first Volatility Levels™. I am very proud of the way our Game Development Team has added a modern twist to traditional fruits games. We are very excited to showcase this new content at iGB Live! and we will be revealing another wave of exciting releases moving towards SiGMA in Malta.”

It is clear that Wazdan are well on the way to realising their mission of becoming one of the giants of online casino game development. Wazdan are at iGB Live! and look forward to welcoming the industry to their stand T20.

For further information visit www.wazdan.com

ABOUT WAZDAN:

Wazdan is a popular game producer, developing innovative casino games that deliver original, fun and truly omni-channel player experience. Offering an extensive game library of over 100 HTML5 slots, table games and video pokers, Wazdan is gaining popularity on the iGaming market thanks to the great quality of their games, interesting themes and engaging gameplay. Wazdan’s game portfolio consists of such popular titles as Great Book of Magic Deluxe, Magic Target Deluxe, Valhalla and Wild Guns and soon will extended with new amazing slot games, including Los MuertosTM, Mayan RitualTM and Captain FlyntTM, among others. Wazdan releases new, exciting titles on a regular basis and equips them with Unique Wazdan Features: innovative Volatility LevelTM, exciting Unique Gamble Feature and mobile-friendly Energy Saving and Double Screen Modes. Wazdan holds a number of European trademarks including for their world’s-first Volatility Level TM. Their extensive portfolio of clients includes some of the top gaming operations in the industry. The company is headquartered in Malta and holds licenses issued by the UKGC, the MGA and complies with Curacao regulations. Furthermore, their games use the RNG certified by the NMi, which ensures reliable, fair and secure gameplay.

