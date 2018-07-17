Insights of the Hungarian gambling industry with Gábor Helembai (Bird&Bird) at CEEGC2018 Budapest

PRESS RELEASES

Budapest – 17 July 2018 –The online gambling industry in Central Europe is the subject of many restrictions. This is the situation especially when it comes to regulation the market and creating a fair licensing law.

For years operators have been struggling to enter the market, but not many have succeeded as under Hungary’s gambling regulations, only operators of land-based casinos across the country are able to obtain licenses from local regulators to provide online casino games. CJEU ruled against Hungary this year that the particular provision in the country’s gambling law represents a “radical restriction” of EU treaties for the free movement of services across Member States.

If we take a look on the service provider side, it hasn’t been subject of such restrictions. Earlier this year, Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) (“Scientific Games” or the “Company”) announced that it has successfully launched an online sports betting channel for SzerencsejátékZrt., the largest gaming service provider in Hungary. SzerencsejátékZrt. is fully owned by the Hungarian State, has the exclusive right to sell sport games as well as instant and draw-based lottery games.

If we take a look at the land based industry, things are also positive. Just recently, EGT has launched its T-Line touch table live roulette multiplayer in Hungary. This is the first time this model is installed in the country.

There are some rumors floating in the local media that 2018-2019 might be the season when a new online gambling related legislation is drafted which might reshape the industry in the region.

The Hungarian industry update will be part of the “Focus on Central Europe – Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland” panel discussion and will be presented by local industry expert Gábor Helembai.

About Gábor

Gábor is an experienced specialist in corporate, commercial and real estate matters, and has an in-depth understanding of the gambling sector

As a Senior Associate in the Corporate and Commercial teams in our Budapest office, Gábor advises on both domestic and cross-border transactions and investments in various industries.

Gábor provides regulatory advice and support to clients with (international) restructuring, insolvency and winding-up cases. He also assists clients (including foreign corporations, the Hungarian businesses of multinational companies and medium to large Hungarian companies) on general corporate housekeeping matters, and provides legal assistance to the operation of business associations’ different commercial and real estate matters.

He has a special sector focus on gaming/betting, advising major online and land-based operators, and slot machine manufacturers on regulatory matters. Gábor has represented clients in negotiating a concession agreement with the Hungarian State, assisted different clients from non-gaming industries in their gaming related matters (e.g. promotional games), and supported clients in transaction matters in the gaming sector.

Gábor regularly speaks in prominent international gambling conferences and his articles and opinions can often be found in well-known gambling journals and/or websites.

He graduated from the Faculty of Law at KároliGáspár Protestant University and completed post graduate coursework at EötvösLoránd University. Gábor is a member of the Budapest Bar.

Quotes about CEEGC Budapest from attending delegates

Rafal Nowak – iGaming Sales Director at Mobiyo

“A week after the Budapest Gaming CEE conferences, I’m still discussing the topics brought up there with fellow delegates. Thank you Zoltan Tundik for organizing an informative an well shaped event on this, often underestimated iGaming territory and good luck with the next one!”

Roy Pedersen – CEO & Chief Editor at All In Translations

“For All-in Translations’ 10 Year Anniversary Tour we decided to attend more smaller conferences. Zoltan and Betty are much of the reason for this. They have a unique way of giving a personal touch to the events they organise while at the same time keeping them highly relevant. CEEGC Budapest was another great example where we felt truly welcome, and at the same time it was great for business.”

Comments