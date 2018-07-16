SPORTS

Bitcoin Cash (BCH), the only true bitcoin and the world’s only functional cryptocurrency, gets a fitting introduction to football fans in the Scottish Championship after Ayr United repelled the gutsy Greenock Morton during its debut match at Somerset Park over the weekend.

Ayr United found itself trailing behind Morton in the first half after midfielder Michael Tidser drew first blood with a goal at the 14-minute mark. In the second half, Ayr United leaned on forward Lawrence Shankland, whose hat trick sealed a come-from-behind win for the team.

In April, Ayr United and CoinGeek.com signed a deal that let the cryptocurrency news website take over the shirt branding of the football club. This was a historic event as it’s the league’s first shirt sponsorship deal paid in Bitcoin BCH and the first public blockchain to sponsor a sporting club.

Ayr United’s Commercial Director Graeme Miller said accepting sponsorship payment in BCH, as well as promoting the crypto, was initially a big learning curve for the whole team. Nevertheless, Miller said they were very happy to be the first club to promote Bitcoin Cash to a wider audience.

Of course, it goes without saying that the launching of Ayr United’s new kit for the Scottish Championship drew media attention across the globe after it featured male and female models in body paint.

Long-time BCH advocate and CoinGeek.com owner Calvin Ayre hopes that the sponsorship of Ayr United, with the use of BCH, will encourage merchants to use the cryptocurrency as global payments system.

“I think it’s great for BCH that such boundaries and promotional ideas are being used to show merchants and consumers that BCH really is the only true Bitcoin,” Ayre said.

Bitcoin BCH, with its very low transaction fees, is the best choice for both merchants and customers in a Bitcoin commerce (bCommerce) future. Early this year, cryptocurrency payment processor BitPay announced that over 100,000 of its affiliated merchants can now receive Bitcoin BCH payments, the cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of over $15 billion.

