Win Systems installs its first Gold Club Chinese Roulette at Casinò di Venezia

Malta, July 13, 2018– Win Systems, the leading technology supplier for the gaming and entertainment industry, announced the first installation of its Gold Club Chinese Roulette in the renowned Casinò di Venezia in the famous Italian destination.

The innovative Chinese Roulette is one of the latest product launches from the supplier. The bet table features the usual 36 numbers plus zero, but is laid out as a figure of eight, referencing Chinese culture’s mystical relationship with the number. Players will also be able to bet on alternative sets of numbers based on the Chinese zodiac, as well as wider sets based on the four basic elements (Wood, Fire, Metal and Water) among other bet options.

Another unique feature for Chinese roulette is the Zero 50/50 protection game. This sees a card dealt when the ball lands on zero, with players recovering their bets if the value is higher than an eight and losing if lower.

Casinò di Venezia reinforces its strategic commitment for an innovative playing offer with the installation of the Gold Club Chinese Roulette. Casinò di Venezia is organizing a set of activities to present the new Chinese Roulette for the weekend of 12 to 13 July, in the venue of Ca’ Noghera.

Eric Benchimol, CEO of Win Systems, said: “In Win Systems we are aiming to become a reference in innovation and technology, we’re willing to amaze players with a brand-new gaming offer. We’re convinced that Gold Club Chinese roulette will be really successful with players, and we’re enthusiastic about the first European installation at Casinò di Venezia, the oldest and one of the most prestigious casinos around the world.”

To organize a meeting please send an email to marketing@winsysgroup.com or call +34 935 308 049.

About Win Systems

WIN SYSTEMS is a provider of casino solutions for the global gaming industry. The company specializes in management systems and gaming machines for all varieties of casinos and lotteries.

It offers a full range of dedicated technology services, including design, programming, installation, operation and maintenance of its systems, with local teams based around the world able to assist partners around the clock.

Win Systems has an extensive track-record of offering the best in class information management systems, recognized throughout the world for providing superior real-time control, stability and reliability for land-based casinos, lotteries, and route operations.

The integration of Gold Club has further cemented Win Systems’ position as a global gaming solutions supplier. All Gold Club machines, including slot machines and various versions of electronic roulette, are developed with design quality at the forefront and are popular with players across various jurisdictions.

Incorporating Gold Club has resulted in Win Systems position as an emerging leader in the global gaming industry, with significant and expanding footprints in Europe, the Americas and Africa.

The company is continuously evolving, refining and expanding its product line ahead of market demands, setting trends and creating tools that are becoming essential for its customers’ successful operations.

For more information: www.winsysgroup.com || +1 212 206 9325 || Tw: @win_systems

