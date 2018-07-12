Platin Gaming signs agreement with Wazdan

PRESS RELEASES

July 12, 2018, Malta – Malta-based software development company Platin Gaming has signed an agreement with award-winning slots producer Wazdan which will see their games featured on the site of their clients, including brands such as Tipbet.

Upon implementation, Wazdan’s latest HTML5 slots will be available for usage on casino sites, with customer favourites including Football Mania Deluxe, Hot Party Deluxe, Fruit Mania Deluxe and Sizzling777 Deluxe – and many more – all featuring in what is a major boost to the Platin offering. Each provides a unique gaming experience with bonus rounds, free spins and special features.

Wazdan will bring added quality to client sites, which already include hundreds of top slot games and plenty of different genres – from blockbusters to traditional betting classics like roulette, blackjack and poker.

Murat Gül, Chief Administrative Officer at Platin Gaming, said: “I am very pleased that we have joined forces with Wazdan, and their impressive selection of games is sure to be a hit with our clients’ websites. We are always on the lookout to further improve our game selection and it is great to find a partner whose values and business outlook goes hand in hand with ours.”

Andrzej Hyla, Head of Sales at Wazdan, said: “Wazdan is delighted to enter into this partnership with Platin Gaming after a busy year of signing operators, releasing new games, taking part in the big shows and opening our European office HQ in Malta.

“Platin is one of the fastest growing operators in our industry, so it is heart-warming for our team that they have become the latest operator to see the value in Wazdan’s technology-packed games. Our portfolio significantly contributes to our partner platforms and we are looking forward to a successful long-term partnership with them.”

Wazdan will be on stand T20 at iGB Live!

For further information visit www.wazdan.com

ABOUT WAZDAN:

Wazdan is a popular game producer, developing innovative casino games that deliver original, fun and truly omni-channel player experience. Offering an extensive game library of over 100 HTML5 slots, table games and video pokers, Wazdan is gaining popularity on the iGaming market thanks to the great quality of their games, interesting themes and engaging gameplay. Wazdan’s game portfolio consists of such popular titles as Great Book of Magic Deluxe, Magic Target Deluxe, Valhalla and Wild Guns and soon will extended with new amazing slot games, including Los Muertos™, Mayan Ritual™ and Captain Flynt™, among others. Wazdan releases new, exciting titles on a regular basis and equips them with Unique Wazdan Features: innovative Volatility Level™, exciting Unique Gamble Feature and mobile-friendly Energy Saving and Double Screen Modes. Wazdan holds a number of European trademarks including for their world’s-first Volatility Level™. Their extensive portfolio of clients includes some of the top gaming operations in the industry. The company is headquartered in Malta and holds licenses issued by the UKGC, the MGA and complies with Curacao regulations. Furthermore, their games use the RNG certified by the NMi, which ensures reliable, fair and secure gameplay. Wazdan’s Sales Team is showcasing their products at iGB Live! in Amsterdam from July 17th to the 20th.

ABOUT PLATIN GAMING

Since its 1995 establishment, Platin Gaming has grown to become a major company in the development of both online gambling and sports betting software, working closely with renowned third party providers to give unrivalled service. They are strong in the development of specialised software and have a team of over 70 highly qualified technicians and developers from all over the world. Their offering includes a White Label solution which gives clients complete control over their brand, offering a tailor-made design, a branded sportsbook and a casino software with efficient support; nearly all languages and currencies are covered. This supports desktop PCs, smartphones and tablets with cross-platform compatibility. Other Platin software products include casino and virtual racing on top of a full marketing package, while land-based betting shops are also catered for with a comprehensive Turnkey solution.

Additional information on the company is available at: https://platingaming.com/

Comments