LeoVegas signs to use Wag.io for online gaming compliance

PRESS RELEASES

UNITED KINGDOM – LeoVegas is the latest company to choose the Wag.io software to manage their compliance with laws set out by the Advertising Standards Authority and the UK Gambling Commission. As pressure from the ‘Campaign for Fairer Gambling’ continues to mount, iGaming companies are looking for ways to ensure they meet all compliance requirements and guard themselves against the risk of large fines that result in case of a breach.

LeoVegas understands the need for increased scrutiny in their operations. The award-winning Swedish firm is the fastest growing mobile gaming company and a market leader in mobile casinos. Matthew Curmi, a sales and compliance executive for LeoVegas Gaming, says that they chose the app because it makes it easy for the company to “to constantly monitor and review the ads and marketing materials our affiliates are using.” He added, “While our goal is to be fully compliant, when an error is found, we can use the app to rapidly reach out to our affiliates about making an immediate correction.”

Roo Wright, CEO and founder of Wag.io, has worked in affiliate marketing and online gaming industry for 15 years. He created Wag.io to streamline affiliate programs. “Our clients use Wag.io for compliance, as well as to find and manage new opportunities.”

Specifically, Wag.io enables clients to:

1. Manage affiliates with a CRM built specifically for that task.

2. Identify new opportunities with new and existing affiliates.

3. Monitor affiliate activity, including deals and promotional materials.

4. Generate communication and activity reports and automatically create a paper trail.

An added benefit of Wag.io is that it helps brands manage GDPR compliance relative to affiliate management.

Companies working in the iGaming space can find out more about Wag.io by visiting their website or by contacting Roo Wright at roo@wag.io.

About Wag.io

Built from the ground up over the last 18 months to support affiliate marketing compliance in the iGaming sector Wag.io has a dedicated office in Manila for development and support for its UK and European client base. Wag.io eliminating the headache of affiliate compliance. Let’s get it done!

About LeoVegas

Gustaf Hagman and Robin Ramm-Ericson co-founded the mobile gaming company LeoVegas based on the realisation that smartphones would revolutionise the world and have since incessantly worked on creating the greatest gaming experience on mobile devices. Today the group has over 600 employees and is one of the leading mobile gaming companies in Europe – positioned as number one in mobile casino. LeoVegas.com went live in 2012 and has since then been recognised by award-winning innovation and strong growth.

Comments