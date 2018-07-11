UltraPlay to reveal exclusive eSports betting data at iGB Live 2018

PRESS RELEASES

Advanced betting solutions provider UltraPlay will attend iGB Live – the premium exhibition for the online gaming suppliers and operators as well as the affiliates and conference delegates from more than 100 different countries, from 17th to 20th of July in Amsterdam.

UltraPlay’s presence at the show will be marked by the extensive expertise on eSports betting the company has expanded over the years. The growing number of eSports titles, events, and markets that UltraPlay is adding to their betting solutions portfolio will be shared with all of the delegates who are interested in stepping further on the iGaming market together with an exclusive data the team has prepared specifically for the show.

How eSports betting can enlarge the revenues of iGaming operators and what are the specifics of the online gaming vertical that everyone is willing to understand and start offering on their brands will be among the highlights of UltraPlay’s performance at booth #L2 during the iGB Live show this year.

Alongside the exclusive eSports betting data that the company will present, UltraPlay’s array of online betting solutions will be available for the delegates for a first-hand experience at booth #L2, from 18th and 19th during the exhibition’s days. From sports betting, white label and online casino solutions to blockchain technology and cryptocurrency that the company has been developing over the last year, iGB Live attendees will get an extra knowledge and demo of UltraPlay’s advanced betting solutions.

Following its mission to share knowledge and experience with the global gaming industry, UltraPlay will contribute to one of the Elevator’s slots part of the iGB conference agenda dedicated to eSports betting. Mario Ovcharov, CEO of UltraPlay will talk about eSports and Betting: Moving away from a football audience marketing strategy, on Thursday, July 19th, 15:00 to 15:40. Everyone interested to learn more about what makes eSports completely different in terms of target audience, marketing strategy as well as technologies that appeal to players interested in eSports are welcome to join the slot.

Mario Ovcharov, CEO of UltraPlay has commented: “We are excited to attend the first edition of iGB Live with its new concept combining three key industry’s events where we can meet in one place delegates from all over the world and present our top-notch products and advanced betting solutions including the exclusive eSports betting data we are going to share with all visiting our booth #L2 during the show.”

UltraPlay’s team is looking forward at meeting you at booth #L2. Request a meeting in advance, and set a time that suits you best at sales@ultraplay.co

About UltraPlay:

UltraPlay is a modern technological company, founded in 2010, with the core ambition to offer an innovative approach to the online gaming industry by providing advanced betting solutions, focused on sports and eSports betting, live betting, white label, online casino and Blockchain technology.

Assembled by a team of iGaming professionals with vast experience in betting product development, operations, eSports and marketing, UltraPlay is a trusted partner for delivering superior sports software and odds products to its customers. Learn more about the company here: www.ultraplay.co

