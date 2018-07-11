Income Access to exhibit at inaugural iGB Live! conference in Amsterdam

PRESS RELEASES

Paysafe company to showcase marketing technology and services at new gaming industry event featuring Amsterdam Affiliate Conference in mid-July

Montreal, QC. 11th July 2018 – Income Access, Paysafe’s marketing technology and services provider, will exhibit at the inaugural iGB Live! event, held at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre from 17th to 20th July 2018. Senior company executives will attend iGB Live!, which combines existing European B2B gaming conferences, the iGaming Super Show and EiG (Excellence in Gaming), with the Amsterdam Affiliate Conference (AAC).

Exhibiting at iGB Live! at Stand N28 with other Paysafe companies NETELLER, Skrill and paysafecard, the Income Access team in Amsterdam will include Vice President of Strategy Sarafina Wolde Gabriel, Director of Marketing Erica Anderson, Global Head of Sales Jonathan Vintner and Head of Business Development Sarah Robertson. The team will provide demos of Income Access’ technology products, including its affiliate platform, which has won eGR’s ‘Affiliate Software’ B2B Award four times since 2013, as well as its Ad Serving tool and mobile app-tracking solution.

Income Access will also showcase the company’s diverse suite of digital marketing services for iGaming operators and land-based casinos attending the Amsterdam event. From dedicated affiliate programme management, media buying and search engine marketing (SEM) to app store optimisation (ASO) and content marketing, these services saw the company win its fourth-straight eGR North America ‘Acquisition and Retention Partner’ Award in Philadelphia last month.

At the AAC 2018 affiliate event, Erica Anderson and senior members of the company’s in-house affiliate team will be meeting with leading affiliates promoting Income Access-managed programmes as well as new marketing partners. The team will also be promoting the Income Access Network, iGaming’s longest-serving independent affiliate network, to affiliates and operators alike.

Tara Wilson, General Manager at Income Access, Paysafe Group, said: “We’ve had a long-standing presence at the iGaming Super Show and AAC in the summer and EiG in the autumn, and look forward to exhibiting at iGB Live!, which brings all three conferences together. Continental Europe’s newest and biggest gaming event will be a great opportunity for our team to discuss industry trends with operators and affiliates as well as gain valuable feedback on our products and services.”

About Income Access

Founded in 2002, Income Access is a technology company, affiliate network and digital marketing agency servicing the global gaming and financial trading industries, including regulated iGaming, lottery, social gaming and land-based casinos as well as online forex and financial market trading. Through its award-winning marketing software and a partnership-centric approach, Income Access delivers comprehensive data and strategic insight on marketing campaigns across all digital and offline channels.

In September 2016, Income Access was acquired by Paysafe Group, the company behind the digital wallet brands NETELLER and Skrill. Income Access is partnered with over 300 gaming and financial trading brands worldwide. These include: Betfred, Bet Victor, BGO Group, Caesars Interactive, Coral, ETX Capital, GAIN Capital, Gala Interactive, IGT’s Lottomatica, Jackpotjoy, Lottoland, Michigan Lottery, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pinnacle, Sportingbet, Stan James, and Tote Ireland.

About Paysafe



Paysafe is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet and online cash solutions. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. With over 20 years of online payment experience, a combined transactional volume of US $56 billion in 2017 and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ global locations. Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. For more information, visit www.paysafe.com.

