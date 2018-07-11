Product Profile – Ebet.com

BITCOIN

In this interview with CalvinAyre.com’s Stephanie Tower, Ebet.com CEO Evan Spytma explains why the company has chosen blockchain as their preferred technology for their product.

Transparency has always been one of the major concerns of many players every time they gamble online, especially now that there’s an estimated 1.4 million fake websites created every month, according to a recent SuperData Research study.

Most players usually rely on other people’s reviews on different online gambling websites to determine the reliability of a platform. However, the reviews on websites are exaggerated and, most of the time, reek of bias.

To address the issue on transparency, many gambling operators are now trying to harness blockchain and integrate it on their products. Blockchain, the technology underpinning cryptocurrency, provide the much needed transparency that both operators and players are seeking.

“We think it provides an interesting technology to provide layer of transparency to the player. All of our results are encrypted in blockchain and then, as a player plays blockchain baccarat, the results are revealed in blockchain,” Ebet.com CEO Evan Spytma told CalvinAyre.com.

Founded in 2012, Ebet.com has been providing the online gambling industry with the latest games including Sic-bo, Dragon Tiger, baccarat, roulette, and blockchain baccarat. Blockchain Baccarat allows players to place bets anytime, anywhere, and play over 5,000 hands at any time. In creating the product, Spytma considered the fact that many players always tend to sit and just wait for a trend to develop while playing baccarat.

“As an operator, that means that’s time wasted. What we’ve thought is we can actually have a player bet on any one over. They can analyze over 100 hundred tables and place their bets on any hands and they would be the only player to place a bet on that hand,” Spytma said. “We have a huge amount of interest in the product. People are actually asking for exclusives already. We already know that the demand is high for it and we’re really happy about that.”

