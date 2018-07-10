BlockChain Innovations Corp. CEO, Matthew Stafford to speak at iGB Live! 2018 in Amsterdam

PRESS RELEASES

TORONTO, CANADA – July 10, 2018 – BlockChain Innovations Corp. (“BCI”), an international blockchain technology supplier serving the regulated gaming industry, is pleased to announce that Matthew Stafford, CEO, will present at iGB Live! 2018.

Stafford will be speaking at the Crypto Live event on July 19, 2018 at 2.30pm. Also attending is Morris Mosseri, Founder and CTO of BCI.

Crypto Live showcases the latest and most cutting-edge technologies and products in iGaming, offering potential partners, advisors, and investors a chance to identify and approach the best businesses in crypto/blockchain iGaming.

Matt Stafford stated, “BCI’s blockchain solution and products are beyond a doubt the most dynamic and market ready for the wagering industry. The blockchain is the backbone of any digital offering for a modern operator and I look forward to presenting our technology to the world’s leading gaming operators and suppliers.”

BCI began developing its gaming-by-design technology in 2015 and it is the only current blockchain solution to allow gaming companies across all sectors of the wagering industry (sportsbooks and exchanges, lotteries, e-sports, and daily fantasy) the ability to offer instant confirmation of on-blockchain live-event wagering, which is deposit-less, secure, and truly managed on a distributed network.

About BlockChain Innovation Corp.

Blockchain Innovations is headquartered in Las Vegas. The company designs and develops market ready blockchain technology for public and private real-money wagering and peer-to-peer gaming companies across the globe.

The company’s blockchain technology consists of a fully functional crypto-currency wallet, a tipbot (PebbleShare) for easily sending and receiving smart contracts, and its smart contracts platform, which is the ideal wagering eco-system for instant confirmation and where contracts are tradeable, divisible, transferable. In addition, it offers new wagering not available in traditional retail or online markets.

The company’s technology is built around PebbleCoin, a gambling-by-design cryptocurrency that has been mined since 2015. PebbleCoin’s unique features make it the only crypto-currency that can facilitate real-time wagering.

