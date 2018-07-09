IMGL MasterClass – US Market – Gold Rush or Opposite for European Operations – panel discussion at CEEGC2018

PRESS RELEASES

Budapest – 9 July 2018 – There is, without any doubt, a large dumping of news and articles that focus on the US gambling market and the possibilities it might offer.

All these news have been circling around the industry and even mainstream media starting from May, when sports betting has been given the go-ahead by the US Supreme Court.

With the legalization of sports betting, many European companies are feeling a “gold rush” and hope to take advantage of one the biggest markets on the planet.

We are seeing and reading daily news about a large number of partnerships between European and US companies. Large European operators that already had a presence in the US market are already lining up for their comeback and relaunching old collaboration. Other operators and software providers are juggling events and focusing on how to enter and market their brand on US soil.

The opportunity for some is bigger than any other previous market opening and the figures are shown daily about the potential market size which are certainly impressive.

However, is this going to be a success story for European operations that have not really even been compliant with the currently in force regulations in European countries? There is no denying the fact that some of the operations haven’t even taken steps to learn more about how to be compliant in regulated European markets and are now looking to fulfill the “American Dream”.

The third edition of Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference will feature a special IMGL MasterClass™ which will focus on delivering vital information about the.

The panel discussion is titled "US Market – Gold Rush or Opposite for European Operations" and will feature industry experts from Europe and USA.

Comments