Vadym Potapenko in the Login Casino program “Meeting with an expert”

Telegram-casino development in the context of the messenger blockage in Russia

If you are one of those willing to learn the latest news from the industry representatives, then the new Login Casino program “Meeting with an expert” is just for you!

We are eager to meet you with the gambling industry leading experts, analysts and companies representatives. They will reply all the questions you have been interested in for so long.

The guest of our next program will be Vadym Potapenko, head of sales department at Slotegrator – the top online gambling software and solutions provider. The expert has been working in the sphere of online gambling since 2013. He takes an active part in gaming exhibitions and has his own blogs on the website of our online magazine as well as on the social service Quora where he shares the latest trends in the world of online gambling.

In this program, he is going to tell the viewers about his company, about their participation in the biggest gaming conference and exhibition Russian Gaming Week 2018 and will also share the information on how his company develops its products. Besides, Vadym will dwell on what is currently happening to the Telegram-casino project.

“Our further plans in this direction include paying attention to the trends that will appear on the market and integrating them in our product”, – said Vadym.

Don’t miss our speaker’s presentation! It will take place on July 19, at 16:00 on the landing webpage of our online magazine.

