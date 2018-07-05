Videoslots.com agrees Red Rake Gaming deal

PRESS RELEASES

5th July 2018 – Videoslots.com, the award-winning online casino operator, has agreed a deal to integrate a number of high-quality s lots from specialist provider Red Rake Gaming.

Latest releases such as Judges rule the show, The Asp Of Cleopatra and Eastern Goddesses will be included, as will classics such as Super 10, Electric Sevens and Mega Estelar.

The deal further enhances the operator’s reputation of hosting titles from some of the industry’s most trusted names, with more than 2,400 cutting-edge titles playable on its site.

William Ahlberg, Head of Games at Videoslots.com, said: “We host the biggest collection of slot offerings in the industry, but it’s important we add quality and not just quantity.

“That’s exactly what we have done with the integration of titles from Red Rake Gaming, who pride themselves on offering immersive and exciting slots across a range of narratives.”

Carlos Fernández Aguilar, Head of Business Development at Red Rake Gaming, said: “We challenge ourselves to create the best content on the market and it’s a great honour to see our titles go live on videoslots.com”

“Videoslots is one of the most relevant casino operators in the industry and we are sure their players are going to love our games.”

About Videoslots.com

Founded in 2011, Videoslots.com is an award-winning online casino with the widest variety of games in the industry.

With an unparalleled range of more than 2,400 slots and table games from trusted providers, Videoslots.com offers a premium gaming platform to customers, enhanced by innovative new promotional concepts including Casino Races, Battle of Slots and latest addition My RTP. It aims to create a unique entertainment product via technical excellence, exceptional customer service and the latest game play innovation.

Videoslots.com also provides market-leading customer protection with its industry-first Max Bet Protection, allowing players to select their maximum bet limit per spin, and robust compliance procedures. It won the 2016, 2017 and 2018 Slots Operator award at the IGAs and was winner of Best Casino at the 2015, 2016 and 2017 Casinomeister Awards.

Videoslots.com is owned by Malta-based parent company Videoslots Ltd, and holds licences in Malta, the UK and Curacao. For more information, please visit www.videoslots.com.

About Red Rake Gaming

Red Rake Gaming is a premium casino games developer which supplies its games to social and real money operators. Red Rake current portfolio contains +30 slots, +10 videobingos and +20 videpoker games of top graphical and sound quality with unique and well balanced mathematics. Its content is certified for the Spanish and Italian regulated markets and the company plans to expand to several other jurisdictions during 2018. Red Rake’s games and RNG have been audited by several prestigious independent testing houses and are featured by a number of licensed operators.

