ORYX Gaming goes live with BetGames.TV content

ORYX Gaming has livened up its iGaming offering by signing a content partnership with BetGames.TV.

BetGames.TV develop and distribute interactive and innovative gaming products with a number of the most popular live games available on the market.

The agreement will give ORYX clients access to BetGames TV’s multi-channel games including Bet on Poker, Bet on Baccarat, Dice, Dice Duel, Lucky5, Lucky6, Lucky7, War of Bets and Wheel of Fortune, across desktop and mobile.

Matevz Mazij, ORYX Gaming CEO said: “Integrating BetGames.TV’s live content onto our iGaming platform will significantly strengthen our portfolio offering. BetGames.TV has an excellent multi-channel live solution and we’re expecting great results from our partnership.”

Aiste Garneviciene, COO of BetGames.TV, said: “ORYX Gaming is a trusted business partner of ours and I am confident that our games will offer their clients the highest quality and the widest choice of unique content. We look forward to a rewarding partnership with ORYX Gaming which will clearly bring fantastic opportunities for both of us.”

About ORYX Gaming

ORYX Gaming is a turnkey solutions provider. Oryx’s omni channel cross-product platform contains a mix of proprietary and 3rd party games for Casino, Slots, Live dealer content, Lottery, Poker, Virtual Sports and Instant game offerings. They offer the perfect blend of localized and exclusive content from the likes of ORYX, Gamomat, Kalamba, Golden hero, GiveMe and several standard integrations such as Quickfire, NYX, EGT, Evolution, Realistic, Kiron, Amatic and Isoftbet to collate 6.000+ aggregated world-class game titles. For more information: https://oryxgaming.com/

About BetGames.TV

BetGames.TV offer variety of games to suit any player’s needs – from very dynamic card games such as Bet-on-Poker where punters can vary their style of playing using different betting options and betting rounds, to plain and simple Wheel-of-Fortune where one spin determines the result of all the bets made in one betting round. On top of that all of the games are presented by our beautiful and charming girls who will inspire and intrigue punters no less than the game itself.

