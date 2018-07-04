Yobetit is giving away all-inclusive tickets for the Affiliate Grand Slam in Kiev!

PRESS RELEASES

The Maltese betting company Yobetit will be one of the hosts at the hottest affiliate event of the year, the ‘Affiliate Grand Slam’ (AGS), and Yobetit is offering 18 affiliates a chance to attend, for free!

Yobetit is giving affiliates the opportunity to claim their invite, which will include two nights in a five-star hotel, lavish dinners, outstanding conference-based content and a stylish closing night. What’s not to love?

AGS will take place on 9-10th August 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine, where 200 elite affiliates and six operators will come together from all over the world to listen and discuss a variety of quality topics, with a special focus on European and CIS markets. Forget boring sales pitches, and self-inflating speeches, think more of an educational and fun event for everyone attending. It will provide attendees with an exciting and fulfilling weekend, and a great opportunity to network.

If this sounds interesting to you, sign up to join Yobetit in Kiev here and you will be a step closer to claiming your FREE guest pass. Furthermore, you can register to become an affiliate at YoAffiliates and start earning commision today!

Yobetit CEO Nikolai Livori will be one of the six operators hosting the AGS, and is very pleased with the opportunity. He shared;

“The AGS is a perfect blend of business and fun. It is an opportunity to network, learn and enjoy yourself all under one roof. We are very excited to host such a prestigious event, and look forward to meeting our affiliates from all over the world. We will see you in August!”

If you can’t make it to Kiev, Yobetit will also be making their way to Amsterdam in July to attend the Amsterdam Affiliate Conference taking place between 17th – 20th July. Look out for Yobetit, the iGaming website ‘Where Top Dogs Play’.

About Yobetit.com:

Yobetit.com is one of Malta’s favourite sportsbooks offering over 30 different sports and featuring thousands of events. From football to tennis, entertainment to politics, you name it, Yobetit has it. Yobetit.com has now launched YoMillions which offers a vast range of international lotteries with various jackpots, and it’s all so easy to play!

