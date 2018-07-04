Twenty free spins worth 1,000,000 CNY to celebrate RTG’s 20th anniversary

PRESS RELEASES

RTG Asia today announced that, for a limited time, they will sponsor twenty free spins on their new game, San Go Zheng Ba (三国争霸, Three Kingdoms War), for almost all operator’s players and all new players and on any platform.

“As the Asian arm of Real Time Gaming, the international online gaming software provider celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, we need to show our Asian operators and players how far our games have evolved,” said Charlotte Tang, CEO. “So we’re giving away a 1,000,000 CNY worth of free spins to introduce our latest game to your players, all free.”

Play the new San Go Zheng Ba for free, on the platform of your choice: mobile, PC or Mac. See the exciting, brand new graphics celebrating big, mega and huge wins. There’s more animation in the background, in the reels, and across the reels. And graphics, color, music and themes we know Asian players will love. This particular game will really resonate with players, as it’s inspired by Luo Guanzhong’s magnificent, nearly 700 year old masterpiece, 三國演義 (Romance of Three Kingdoms, 三国演义).

RTG Asia has been rolling out a series of Asian-themed games, based on legends like Fucanglong and Cai Hong to a more contemporary series of games from Jackie Chan films. And next week, they are releasing Tian Di Yuan Su (天地元素, Gods of the Elements). “We don’t believe in the one-size-fits-all markets approach,” Tang said. “And while RTG Asia is ‘More Than Just More Games,’ our games are designed specifically for Asia. And our Chinese beta test players are loving them.”

Terms and conditions apply to this limited time offer, please see your sales rep or email sales@RTGAsia.com for more details on how to participate.

About RTG Asia

RTG Asia is the Asian arm of Real Time Gaming, the 20 year old Real Time Gaming international online casino platform provider. Led by CEO Charlotte Tang, and with offices in Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Macau and Taipei. RTG Asia is “More Than Just More Games,” and is focused on bringing innovative, new player experiences to the online igaming market that maximize player lifetime values and drive real profit to an operator’s bottom line.

