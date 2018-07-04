Bettorlogic throws support behind FansBet with content deal

PRESS RELEASES

Wednesday 4th July 2018 – Bettorlogic, the leading betting analytics software company, has agreed a content deal with FansBet – the uniquely-rewarding betting site.

The deal will see Bettorlogic integrate its market-leading Daily Bet product onto the platform. Players in the FansBet community will initially receive perspective odds through tailored marketing campaigns and blog content.

Further down the line, they will also gain access to the best bets of the day through a simply managed CMS system where operators have the power to create bespoke user experiences based on customer preferences.

Bettorlogic will be providing bespoke editorial content around the major betting events of the sporting season. These editorial previews will support this unique betting company and their commitment to giving back 50% of their net profits to sporting fan groups through their Fan Partner scheme.

Bettorlogic CEO Andrew Dagnall commented: “FansBet prides itself on delivering a one-of-a-kind betting experience and our content fits the philosophy perfectly. Our analytics gives punters unique insight into a wide range of markets and the more players win, the more returns for those involved in the Fan Partner scheme.”

FansBet Head of Social Media & Marketing Andy Thompson said: “From the moment we met with Andrew we understood that this was a partner that could help us grow our business and raise the profile of FansBet and our unique proposition of giving 50% back of our net profits.”

About Bettorlogic:

Founded in 2004, Bettorlogic build databases across major sports in order to deliver content specifically for those who bet on sporting events. Using industry leading analytical and modelling skills enables the award-winning B2B firm to create software that generates compelling bet prompts.

