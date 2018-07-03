Investors Daymond John & Cindy Eckert headline Global Gaming Expo’s first innovation incubator at G2E

PRESS RELEASES

Self-Made Business Moguls to Hear Pitches from Students and Start-Ups at Premier International Gaming Trade Show in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2018 will debut Innovation Incubator at G2E headlined by FUBU CEO and Founder Daymond John and The Pink Ceiling and Sprout CEO Cindy Eckert (Whitehead). During this first-of-its-kind industry event, start-ups and students will take the main stage at G2E to pitch their greatest innovations in gaming and hospitality to a live audience and two of the most dynamic investors in the business world. Innovation Incubator at G2E debuts on Thursday, October 11 at 9:00 a.m. PT.

At Innovation Incubator at G2E, four finalists, chosen by a panel of gaming industry experts, will present their concepts to John and Eckert, followed by a fast-paced Q&A where the headlining guests will examine the potential business opportunity of each presentation.

All students and budding entrepreneurs are invited to submit their business ideas for a chance to present to Daymond John and Cindy Eckert at Innovation Incubator at G2E by visiting here.

“The gaming industry was built by entrepreneurs with innovation in their DNA. At G2E, we embrace and spotlight gaming innovation on the show floor, delivering a powerful platform to drive the industry forward,” said Allie Barth, vice president of industry relations of the American Gaming Association (AGA). “Innovation Incubator at G2E is about giving all innovators – whether from gaming, hospitality or academia – the opportunity to bring their ideas to the forefront during one of gaming’s largest events of the year.”

The winning presentation, dubbed the Shark’s Choice, will be awarded a cash prize, as well as a complimentary booth at G2E 2019 to showcase their technology. The audience will vote for a second prize, the Customer’s Choice, which will also receive a complimentary booth at G2E 2019.

Throughout the remainder of the day at G2E, six runner-up presentations will earn their own dedicated time at AGA’s Innovation Lab (Booth #5833). The Innovation Lab is a centralized hub in the expo hall for TED-talk-style education. Innovation Lab sessions will address Big Data & Analytics and New Terrain & Emerging Markets (e.g. esports) respectively on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Global Gaming Expo 2018 (G2E), the world’s premier international gaming trade show and educational event, is presented by the American Gaming Association (AGA) and organized by Reed Exhibitions. G2E will return to the Sands Expo and Convention Center October 8 – 11 (Education: October 8-11 | Expo Hall: October 9-11) for a high-powered event showcasing all aspects of the gaming industry, including the show’s first-ever Sports Betting Symposium.

The American Gaming Association is the premier national trade group representing the $261 billion U.S. casino industry, which supports 1.8 million jobs in 40 states. AGA members include commercial and Tribal casino operators, suppliers and other entities affiliated with the gaming industry. It is the mission of the AGA to achieve sound policies and regulations consistent with casino gaming’s modern appeal and vast economic contributions.

