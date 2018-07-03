Finnplay secures licence in Romania

PRESS RELEASES

Finnplay, the Finnish-based open gaming platform provider, today announced that they were awarded a Class II licence in the regulated Romanian market.

The licence will enable the company to deliver its Billfold platform services to Class 1 Operating licensed holders in the country. The license was granted by the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN).

Martin Prantner, the chief executive officer of The Finnplay Group, commented: “We’re delighted to have passed the stringent criteria required to supply operators in the fast-growing regulated Romanian market and are looking forward to offering our handcrafted technology to existing Romanian operators or those brands looking to enter the iGaming market.

“This is a further stepping stone for our business strategy of continued regulatory technical compliance and growth opportunities in which we can offer our customers an all-inclusive, serviced gaming platform for regulated EU markets, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Denmark and now Romania, with a full array of licenced products across the entire iGaming spectrum.”

About The Finnplay Group

Founded in 2008, Finnplay provides a handcrafted open iGaming platform with the option to own the source code for the iGaming industry. The gaming platform is compliant in the regulated gaming jurisdictions of Malta, UK, Belgium, Denmark, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Mexico, and Curacao.

The platform caters to start-ups, SME’s as well as large established companies looking to replace existing legacy gaming systems or improve them, and includes a huge range of casino games (4000+) from major gaming studios as well as numerous global and localized 40+ payment integrations for operators.

