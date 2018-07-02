Wazdan makes a bee-line for iGP’s Game Hub and exposure to 85 markets

PRESS RELEASES

Monday, July2; 2018, Malta –Award-winning slots developer Wazdan is to supply its full HTML5 portfolio of exciting slots powered by Wazdan’s innovative suite of added-value tools accessible for players on mobile, tablet and desktop to iGaming Platform via their Game Hub aggregation platform. All Wazdan’s games contain the Unique Wazdan features that include the world’s first Volatility Levels™, Energy Saving Mode, Double Screen Mode and Unique Gamble Feature.

Boosted by recent expansion with a spate of partner deals and their increasing presence at several must-attend industry events including the upcoming iGB Live!, Wazdan, known for their cutting-edge technology, is on a roll having opened their European Brand and Customer Support Centre in Malta only a couple of weeks ago with a well-attended event to mark the occasion.

Wazdan is providing iGP, operators and players with some of the slots industry’s most popular titles including World Cup favourite Football Mania Deluxe, Fruit Mania Deluxe, Magic Hot 4 Deluxe, Magic Stars 3, Wild Guns, Jumping Fruits, Magic Fruits Deluxe, Dracula’s Castle, Fenix Play Deluxe and Bars & 7’s as well as new games such as Great Book of Magic Deluxe and Magic of the Ring Deluxe, which include exciting bonus rounds, free spins and a host of special features, alongside new recent releases such as Hot Party Deluxe and Sizzling777 Deluxe.

iGP owns a wealth of knowledge and experience in the industry and comes with one of the industry’s largest game provider portfolios. iGP’s platform currently serves over 250 operators across 85 countries. Wazdan will be introduced to the platform’s client network showcasing their feature-packed games.

Head of Sales at Wazdan, Andrzej Hyla said: “Game Hub has some of the biggest developers in the world on their platform and we feel that our games enhance the platform, we are proud to be part of this high-level array of outstanding games. We are delivering on our mission to become one of the world’s leading games suppliers through partnerships with prestigious industry names like iGP.”

Phil Pearson, iGP’s Global Head of Sales, added: “Working with Wazdan was an easy choice to make. Their level of expertise for such a new company, their technical ability, their range of slots and their overall feel of a company made this a priority add for me in 2018. David Mann, Wazdan’s Sales Manager, was a pleasure to speak with, and even tricky commercial and compliance potholes were navigated smoothly and efficiently. With the success of their slot launches on other sites, we feel that by adding Wazdan to the GameHub family, we can grow mutually to achieve great market share and overall success. I look forward to getting the games live and hitting our “Magic Target” of a great relationship.”

Wazdan will be on stand T20 at iGB Live!

For further information visit www.wazdan.com

ABOUT WAZDAN:

Wazdan is a popular game producer, developing innovative casino games that deliver original, fun and truly omni-channel player experience. Offering an extensive game library of over 100 HTML5 slots, table games and video pokers, Wazdan is gaining popularity on the iGaming market thanks to the great quality of their games, interesting themes and engaging gameplay. Wazdan’s game portfolio consists of such popular titles as Great Book of Magic Deluxe, Magic Target Deluxe, Valhalla and Wild Guns and soon will extended with new amazing slot games, including Los MuertosTM, Mayan RitualTM and Captain FlyntTM, among others. Wazdan releases new, exciting titles on a regular basis and equips them with Unique Wazdan Features: innovative Volatility LevelTM, exciting Unique Gamble Feature and mobile-friendly Energy Saving and Double Screen Modes.Wazdan holds a number of European trademarks including for their world’s-first Volatility Level TM. Their extensive portfolio of clients includes some of the top gaming operations in the industry. The company is headquartered in Malta and holds licenses issued by the UKGC, the MGA and complies with Curacao regulations. Furthermore, their games use the RNG certified by the NMi, which ensures reliable, fair and secure gameplay. Wazdan’s Sales Team is showcasing their products at iGB Live! in Amsterdam from July 17th to the 20th.

