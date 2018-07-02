BtoBet becomes Digital Sponsor at CEEGC 2018 Budapest

PRESS RELEASES

Budapest – 2 July 2018 –Central and Eastern Europe’s most prestigious gaming event is going to receive the support of BtoBet as Digital Sponsor.

The 3rd edition of the boutique style executive gaming conference is just 3 months away, however the headlines are already announcing another great event which will gather the industry under one roof for one day of networking, learning and awarding some of the best companies of the industry.

Whenever you are looking for information about Eastern European, Central European market regulation updates or you would like to catch up with the latest news about Responsible Gambling, Anti-Money Laundering regulation, latest gaming technology innovations and the way regulators are advised to keep up with industry trends, you must attend and meet industry representatives that are active in the region.

In 2018, the event will also feature a US market oriented IMGL Master Class, which is titled “US Market – Gold Rush or Opposite for European Operations”.

You can find more details about the official agenda on the following link.

Besides the quality speaker lineup, excellent networking opportunities, the organizers also pride themselves by having the most transparent gaming Awards in the industry which is not decided by selected judges, rather is voted by the industry professionals via an online voting phase and a final envelope style voting phase during the event.

Read more details about how you can nominate your company for the 3rd edition of the Central and Eastern European Gaming Awards (CEEG Awards) here.

With such a great opportunity for industry professional, it comes as no surprise that the team being BtoBet has once again decided to support the event as Digital Sponsor.

BtoBet is a multinational company and is part of a group with 20 years of experience in software development in IT, finance, telecommunication, e-commerce and banking, strongly committed to technology and widely investing in technology research and development. The experience gained in these advanced environments, allows BtoBet to be visionary in the iGaming and Sports betting industry with a deep understanding of the requirements of the market, catching changing trends and anticipating bookmakers’ and operators’ needs. BtoBet is a true partner in technology, offering a standalone platform and services for the iGaming and Sports Betting industry. It counts on a very talented, continuously trained development team and day to day management support to clients.

BtoBet allows licensees to be unique in the market, by giving them the opportunity to completely personalise their offers for Sports betting and iGaming business, online mobile and retail. BtoBet has technical branches with large ever-growing teams of developers in Skopje, Ohrid, Bitola, Belgrade, Nish, Tirana, and Rome. Malta hosts the commercial and marketing centre.

For more details, visitwww.btobet.com or book a meeting with one of their representatives that is attending CEEGC Budapest in 2018

Make sure you grab your seat in time and attend the most prestigious boutique style gaming event which gather C-level executives yearly in one of Europe’s most visited city.

About the organizer, European Gaming Media and Events (formerly EEGMedia/EEGEvents)

European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and boutique event organizer company in the European Union which produces the prominent conferences in the region such as CEEGC (Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference), Prague Gaming Summit, Mare Balticum Gaming Summit, EGC (European Gaming Congress) and VIGE (Vienna International Gaming Expo).

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond. Their first event was held in Budapest on the 19th of September 2016. Since then the team have implemented more destinations into their event portfolio.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations in 2019 will include a further expansion for the company in their quest to enter the Western European region and bring their expertise to produce local gaming events.

For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu

