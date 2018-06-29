KamaGames signs exclusive partnership with Unity Ads

PRESS RELEASES

Dublin, Ireland – June 29th 2018 – KamaGames, the largest European social mobile poker operator, today announced its new, exclusive monetisation agreement with Unity Ads.

This new partnership sees KamaGames agreeing to only provide in-app rewarded video advertising via the Unity Ads mediation platform across its portfolio of hugely popular social casino games.

Speaking of the deal, Andrey Kuznetsov, KamaGames’ CEO, said “The decision to partner with Unity Ads was an easy one based on the platform’s impressive metrics such as high eCPMs, (effective cost per thousand impressions), Fill Rate (the percentage of ads served based on the total number of page impressions) and the overall quality of provided content. Additionally, this agreement allows us to reduce the actual app “Weight” in the App Store as Unity offers simple integration via their Unity Engine and since all of our games are made with this engine, we do not need to integrate any additional SDK for monetisation”. “Our DAU in Q2 2018 has grown by 87% compared to Q2 2017, so we expect to increase our ads revenue at least two-fold thanks to Unity Ads” Kuznetsov added.

Julie Shumaker, VP of Global Business Development for Unity Ads commented “We are delighted that KamaGames has chosen Unity Ads. Unity has already enjoyed a strong partnership with KamaGames over the past five years and now this recent collaboration is set to make it even more successful.”

KamaGames has had a remarkably healthy 2018 so far with the company’s Monthly Active Users (MAU) count reaching more than 3.3 million and its revenue looking to be higher than 2017, its best year on record so far.

