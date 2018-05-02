Sexy Taiwan Web J Sprite to be mermaid for RTG Asia

PRESS RELEASES

RTG Asia is the first slots provider to incorporate popular ‘Web J’ personality in new game.

How do you make online slots more appealing to millennials and still interesting to the older generations? Bring their popular, and sexy, celebrities right into the game!

“Every online casino has a mermaid game,” Charlotte Tang, RTG Asia’s CEO says. “We’re the first to take a live, popular and, frankly, beautiful, web personality and incorporate her image, as video, right into the game.”

A taste of the game video will be unveiled at a press conference in early May in Sprite’s hometown of Taipei, Taiwan (contact zoe.summer@rtgasia.com for details on the press conference.)

The following week, On May 15th at G2E Asia in Macau, Sprite will appear to unveil her new “game persona” at 3pm at RTG Asia booth 1753. The event will broadcast live on major web channels.

Please visit our stand for your invitation to party with Sprite on day two of G2E Asia.

