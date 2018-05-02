GameArt and ORYX Gaming ink content deal

PRESS RELEASES

GameArt, the premium developer of slot games to the online and land-based gaming industry, announced that its slots library is now available via ORYX Gaming’s Aggregator Platform with the first brand to launch the games being Wunderino casino.

GameArt CEO, Maja Lozej, said: “ORYX Gaming is a leading turnkey gaming provider, with an international client base in multiple markets, and offers a one-stop solution for those various gaming markets and legislative environments. We are therefore delighted that our slots content is now available, of which Wunderino casino is the first operator now live. ”

Matevz Mazij, ORYX Gaming CEO said: “GameArt has established itself as a proven development studio for revenue-enhancing slots games. We look forward to our content partnership and the ability to grow our subscribers and acquire players with GameArt’s library of slots games.”

About GameArt

GameArt is a premium developer of slot games to the online and land-based gaming industry, including leading online operators, video-lottery suppliers and casino game machine manufacturers.

New licensees include established operators looking to expand or diversify their games offering, fast-growing challenger-brands looking to increase market-share, and start-up operators, including those targeting newly-regulated markets.

GameArt’s core technology provides a true multiplatform capability and its game management system provides licensees extensive integration options, high-level bonus and CRM capabilities, plus predictive business intelligence tools to help maximise game-player retention and improve ROI.

GameArt maintains its game design, platform development and marketing teams from offices in Slovenia, Italy, Malta and Serbia.

About Wunderino

Wunderino was launched in the spring of 2016 by I-gaming veterans with the aim to offer more than just the “regular” casino experience by focusing on innovative user experience and entertaining gamification elements in addition to a large selection of games. Wunderino is operated by Rhinoceros Operations Limited, Holding both a Maltese and Schleswig-Holstein license.

