Better Collective tops EGR Power Affiliates 2018

PRESS RELEASES

May 2nd, 2018 – Better Collective, the world’s leading provider of betting tips, bookmaker information and gambling tools, is proud to be named as EGR’s number one in the Power Affiliates 2018 list.

After impressing judges with criteria such as business and commercial success, M&A activity and regulatory and compliance procedures, Better Collective was picked out to be a leading power within the iGaming world.

The list was narrowed down to 25 of the most successful affiliate businesses in the gambling industry by nine judges, including affiliate managers, consultants and digital marketing experts. Other industry leaders such as Catena Media, XLMedia, Raketech, and Oddschecker respectively rounded out this year’s top five.

Jesper Søgaard, Founder and CEO of Better Collective, said: “We’re very honoured to be named number one in this prestigious list, and we will do our utmost to remain at the top of the affiliate industry.

“Being recognised at the top of the EGR Power Affiliates 2018 list, is a testament to the very talented people who work at Better Collective, and I’m proud to be the CEO of this great team. We’re continuing to grow, and our aim is to maintain our strong focus on delivering on our vision to empower iGamers through transparency and technology.”

Better Collective provides a range of bookmaker information and innovative gambling tools, including bettingexpert, its flagship tipping product providing pre-match and in-play tipping, and SmartBets, the customisable odds comparison website making it clearer than ever to find betting value.

About:

Better Collective ’s vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology—this is what has made them the world’s leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities

Better Collective’s portfolio includes more than 2,000+ websites and products. This includes bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory and SmartBets, the odds comparison platform made personal.

